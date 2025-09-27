Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27

On Saturday, September 27, a cold air mass will cover Ukraine, bringing rains, strong winds, and occasional night frosts. Western and northern regions will experience autumn coolness, while the south and east will still retain relative warmth, but with precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

The weather in Ukraine on September 27 will be determined by a cold atmospheric front, which will bring rains and a drop in temperatures. Forecasters predict a transition to typical autumn weather, with possible night frosts in some regions.

Western regions (Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy, short-term rains, sometimes downpours. Daytime temperature +9…+14°C. In the Carpathians +6…+10°C. Wind north-westerly, 7–12 m/s, gusts up to 15–20 m/s.

(Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): cloudy with clearings, short-term rains. Daytime temperature +11…+16°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.

(Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): variable cloudiness, local rains. Daytime temperature +13…+18°C. Wind north-westerly, 7–12 m/s.

(Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) and Crimea: cloudy, rains, occasional thunderstorms. Daytime temperature +17…+22°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s, gusts up to 15 m/s.

(Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk): cloudy, rains, sometimes heavy. Daytime temperature +14…+19°C. Wind north-westerly, 7–12 m/s.

Weather in Kyiv

In the capital on September 27, cloudy weather with short-term rains is expected. Daytime temperature +13…+16°C.

Wind north-westerly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts up to 15 m/s.

