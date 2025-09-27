$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Tags
Authors
Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2372 views

On September 27, a cold air mass will cover Ukraine, bringing rains, strong winds, and in some places night frosts. Western and northern regions will feel the autumn chill, while the south and east will retain relative warmth with precipitation.

Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27

On Saturday, September 27, a cold air mass will cover Ukraine, bringing rains, strong winds, and occasional night frosts. Western and northern regions will experience autumn coolness, while the south and east will still retain relative warmth, but with precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

The weather in Ukraine on September 27 will be determined by a cold atmospheric front, which will bring rains and a drop in temperatures. Forecasters predict a transition to typical autumn weather, with possible night frosts in some regions.

  • Western regions (Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia): cloudy, short-term rains, sometimes downpours. Daytime temperature +9…+14°C. In the Carpathians +6…+10°C. Wind north-westerly, 7–12 m/s, gusts up to 15–20 m/s.
    • Northern regions (Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy): cloudy with clearings, short-term rains. Daytime temperature +11…+16°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s.
      • Central regions (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad): variable cloudiness, local rains. Daytime temperature +13…+18°C. Wind north-westerly, 7–12 m/s.
        • Southern regions (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) and Crimea: cloudy, rains, occasional thunderstorms. Daytime temperature +17…+22°C. Wind north-westerly, 5–10 m/s, gusts up to 15 m/s.
          • Eastern regions (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk): cloudy, rains, sometimes heavy. Daytime temperature +14…+19°C. Wind north-westerly, 7–12 m/s.

            Weather in Kyiv

            In the capital on September 27, cloudy weather with short-term rains is expected. Daytime temperature +13…+16°C.

            Wind north-westerly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts up to 15 m/s.

            International Astronomy Day and Educator's Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on September 2727.09.25, 06:17 • 1658 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            Weather and environment
            Ukrhydrometcenter
            Rains in Ukraine
            Chernivtsi Oblast
            Lviv Oblast
            Donetsk Oblast
            Rivne Oblast
            Vinnytsia Oblast
            Ternopil Oblast
            Mykolaiv Oblast
            Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
            Zhytomyr Oblast
            Sumy Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Cherkasy Oblast
            Kirovohrad Oblast
            Kharkiv Oblast
            Poltava Oblast
            Odesa Oblast
            Luhansk Oblast
            Volyn Oblast
            Zakarpattia Oblast
            Zaporizhzhia Oblast
            Chernihiv Oblast
            Kherson Oblast
            Carpathian Mountains
            Crimea
            Ukraine
            Kyiv