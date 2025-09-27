International Astronomy Day and Educator's Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on September 27

Today, September 27, marks International Astronomy Day and Educators' Day in Ukraine, who help children develop an interest in the world around them, writes UNN.

International Astronomy Day

International Astronomy Day is celebrated twice a year - in spring and autumn. For the autumn date, a Saturday between mid-September and mid-October is chosen to coincide with or be close to the first quarter of the Moon.

The holiday was established in 1973 by Doug Berger, president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California, to encourage people to take an interest in space. On this day, clubs and scientific organizations arrange telescope observations, lectures, workshops, and exhibitions. It is an opportunity for everyone to learn about new discoveries and admire the night sky.

Czech Beer Day

Czech Beer Day is celebrated annually on September 27 as part of week-long festivities. The celebration is dedicated to St. Wenceslas Day, which falls on September 28. This day commemorates the merits of Prince Wenceslas I in uniting Bohemia and is also considered a holiday of the patron saint of beer. During his reign, hops were highly valued, and an attempt to illegally export them was punishable by death.

Czech beer is known worldwide for its unparalleled quality and unique taste. The Czech Republic is among the world leaders in beer production per capita. Both large breweries and many small craft breweries operate here, where the production process is strictly controlled and traditional methods are followed. Beer tourism is also popular: numerous tourists visit famous breweries, including Pilsner Urquell in Plzeň and Budweiser Budvar in České Budějovice, to taste beer directly at its place of production.

Educator's Day in Ukraine

Educator's Day in Ukraine has been officially celebrated since 2011. It was introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers as part of the preschool education development program so that kindergarten workers would have their own professional holiday. Previously, they were congratulated along with teachers on Teacher's Day; later, educators received a separate date.

Some celebrate it on the last Sunday of September, on All-Ukrainian Preschool Day - this year it is September 28. Some institutions adhere to the new date and celebrate the professional holiday on September 27.

From a psychological point of view, preschool age is the time when a child's personality is formed. Educators, by creating a safe and supportive environment, help children develop self-confidence, social skills, and an interest in the world around them. Their work is not just childcare, but an investment in the future of the entire society.

European Mushroom Day

Since 2015, European Mushroom Day has been celebrated annually at the initiative of the German magazine Der Tintling, aimed at highlighting the importance of mushrooms for nature and humans.

Mushrooms are not only a valuable product but also an important part of ecosystems. More than 14,000 species of them are found in Europe, but most are still poorly studied. Thanks to mycorrhiza - the union of fungi with plant roots - the soil retains its fertility, and plants receive the necessary substances.

This holiday promotes mushroom picking as a hobby: collecting mushrooms encourages young people to take an interest in biology and ecology. On this day, mycological festivals and exhibitions are held throughout Europe, attracting both mushroom pickers and tourists.

International Rabbit Day

International Rabbit Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of September, which in 2025 falls on September 27. Rabbit Day was first established in the UK in 1998 and later gained popularity in Australia and worldwide.

Rabbits are often endangered due to human activities: they are used in laboratory experiments, tested for medical and cosmetic products, kept in cramped cages, or hunted. The purpose of the holiday is to inform society about the harm we cause to these animals and to increase responsibility in our attitude towards them.

World Tourism Day and Tourism Day in Ukraine

The love of travel is natural for humans: it helps to relax, clear one's mind, and learn about the world. Tourism is recognized as important by both governments and international organizations, including the UN, which established World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27. In Ukraine, National Tourism Day is also celebrated on this day.

Travel has accompanied humanity since ancient times. People moved for food, safety, a better life, and soldiers and wealthy citizens traveled for conquests, trade, or recreation. This is how tourism and educational journeys originated, which continue to broaden our horizons today.

Martyr Callistratus Day

On September 27, believers also celebrate the Day of Saint Callistratus, who was from Carthage, grew up in the Christian faith, and followed his father in serving God.

As a warrior, he remained pious among pagans and prayed to Jesus Christ at night. For refusing to sacrifice to idols, he was brutally tortured: beaten, dragged over stones, and thrown into the sea, but by God's Providence, he remained unharmed. The miracle prompted many warriors to believe in Christ. Despite new tortures and imprisonment, Callistratus and his companions remained steadfast. Later, the martyrs were executed, and the living warriors who witnessed the miracles buried their bodies and later built a church in honor of the saint at the place of their suffering.

