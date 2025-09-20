Historic Boston church to be converted into affordable housing

The long-empty 112-year-old Church of the Blessed Sacrament, a historic landmark in the heart of Boston, USA, will soon get a new lease on life, transforming into affordable housing, Realtor.com reports, according to UNN.

Details

In Boston, one of the most expensive cities in the US, where, according to the publication, the median home price in August was $800,000, owning a home is out of reach for many.

The situation is no better for renters. The median rent in the Latin Quarter, where the Church of the Blessed Sacrament is located, is $3,200 per month.

However, the converted church will offer significantly discounted rents (yet to be determined) for those whose income is below the area's average, the publication writes.

The redevelopment will "add critically needed housing for people of all income levels to the neighborhood while preserving the church's historic architecture," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

All 55 apartments in the historic building will be designated for those whose income is below the area median income (AMI), which is $115,800 for a one-person household and $132,350 for a two-person household, according to the Massachusetts Housing Partnership.

27 apartments will be designated for those whose income is 60% of the AMI, 11 for those earning 30%, 10 for those earning 80%, and 7 for those earning 50%.

The residential complex will have 13 two-bedroom, 25 one-bedroom, and 17 studio apartments. In addition, the building will feature a community space for 200 people, where, according to the Hyde Square Task Force, the building's former owner, "events and performances celebrating Afro-Latin arts and culture" will be held.

Six apartments will be reserved for the homeless, reports the Boston Real Estate Times.

The conversion is part of the mayor's promise to add 802 units of affordable housing, 160 of which are for seniors.

The Church of the Blessed Sacrament was built in 1913 and has been empty for 20 years.

The conversion is considered beneficial for the city: residents will get more affordable housing, and the church will be saved from further decay. Most of the exterior and the historic facade of the five-story church will be preserved.

The historic Boston landmark, the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, was sold in July 2025 for $3.1 million.

"The redevelopment is necessary to preserve the building, which is listed as a Boston landmark, as it has been vacant and largely unused for two decades," the non-profit organization's website states.

