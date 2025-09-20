Historic Boston church to be converted into affordable housing

$41.250.05
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 9638 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 31924 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 42766 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 45580 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 39462 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 47448 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 59860 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33366 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 48602 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Popular news
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhotoSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 24049 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The AtlanticSeptember 20, 04:38 AM • 23228 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhotoSeptember 20, 04:40 AM • 16050 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 15339 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations08:02 AM • 18745 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 46148 views
Historic Boston church to be converted into affordable housing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

In Boston, the historic 112-year-old Church of the Blessed Sacrament, which has been vacant for 20 years, will be converted into 55 affordable housing units. All units are intended for people with incomes below the area's average, and six of them are reserved for the homeless.

Historic Boston church to be converted into affordable housing

The long-empty 112-year-old Church of the Blessed Sacrament, a historic landmark in the heart of Boston, USA, will soon get a new lease on life, transforming into affordable housing, Realtor.com reports, according to UNN.

Details

In Boston, one of the most expensive cities in the US, where, according to the publication, the median home price in August was $800,000, owning a home is out of reach for many.

The situation is no better for renters. The median rent in the Latin Quarter, where the Church of the Blessed Sacrament is located, is $3,200 per month.

However, the converted church will offer significantly discounted rents (yet to be determined) for those whose income is below the area's average, the publication writes.

The redevelopment will "add critically needed housing for people of all income levels to the neighborhood while preserving the church's historic architecture," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

All 55 apartments in the historic building will be designated for those whose income is below the area median income (AMI), which is $115,800 for a one-person household and $132,350 for a two-person household, according to the Massachusetts Housing Partnership.

27 apartments will be designated for those whose income is 60% of the AMI, 11 for those earning 30%, 10 for those earning 80%, and 7 for those earning 50%.

The residential complex will have 13 two-bedroom, 25 one-bedroom, and 17 studio apartments. In addition, the building will feature a community space for 200 people, where, according to the Hyde Square Task Force, the building's former owner, "events and performances celebrating Afro-Latin arts and culture" will be held.

Six apartments will be reserved for the homeless, reports the Boston Real Estate Times.

The conversion is part of the mayor's promise to add 802 units of affordable housing, 160 of which are for seniors.

The Church of the Blessed Sacrament was built in 1913 and has been empty for 20 years.

The conversion is considered beneficial for the city: residents will get more affordable housing, and the church will be saved from further decay. Most of the exterior and the historic facade of the five-story church will be preserved.

The historic Boston landmark, the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, was sold in July 2025 for $3.1 million.

"The redevelopment is necessary to preserve the building, which is listed as a Boston landmark, as it has been vacant and largely unused for two decades," the non-profit organization's website states.

Property taxes in the US disproportionately affect seniors: 16 states offer relief19.09.25, 12:41 • 2714 views

Julia Shramko

