Travelers in Ukraine paid a record UAH 142.6 million in tourist tax
Kyiv • UNN
In the first half of 2025, the tourist tax brought UAH 142.6 million to local budgets, which is 33% more than last year. Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region provided 58% of all revenues.
Details
According to the State Tax Service, "UAH 142.6 million in tourist tax was received by local budgets. This is a third more than for the same period last year. Compared to 2021, the amount has doubled," the post says.
As indicated, 55% of the tax was paid by hotels and large accommodation establishments, 45% by apartment and estate owners.
The main "breadwinners" of local budgets, as indicated, were Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region. Together, they provided 58% of all revenues.
While Odesa lost its positions, Bukovyna, Prykarpattia, and Cherkasy region, on the contrary, showed a 3-4 fold increase compared to the pre-war period.
According to experts, the actual volumes of the tax are even higher than statistics show, as not all homeowners work officially.
