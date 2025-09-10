Travelers in Ukraine paid a record UAH 142.6 million in tourist tax

$41.250.03
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 2872 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 3442 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 33634 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 69948 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
September 9, 04:05 PM • 66804 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 72888 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 33393 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 57008 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 99877 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of office
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected official
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 72888 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 99877 views
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Travelers in Ukraine paid a record UAH 142.6 million in tourist tax

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

In the first half of 2025, the tourist tax brought UAH 142.6 million to local budgets, which is 33% more than last year. Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region provided 58% of all revenues.

Travelers in Ukraine paid a record UAH 142.6 million in tourist tax

In the first half of 2025, the tourist tax brought UAH 142.6 million to local budgets, which is 33% more than last year and twice as much as before the war. The largest revenues came to Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot data.

Details

According to the State Tax Service, "UAH 142.6 million in tourist tax was received by local budgets. This is a third more than for the same period last year. Compared to 2021, the amount has doubled," the post says. 

As indicated, 55% of the tax was paid by hotels and large accommodation establishments, 45% by apartment and estate owners.

The main "breadwinners" of local budgets, as indicated, were Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region. Together, they provided 58% of all revenues.

While Odesa lost its positions, Bukovyna, Prykarpattia, and Cherkasy region, on the contrary, showed a 3-4 fold increase compared to the pre-war period.

According to experts, the actual volumes of the tax are even higher than statistics show, as not all homeowners work officially.

Tourism this year brought a third more than last year: which regions are leaders in collections26.08.25, 17:19 • 3961 view

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
Lviv Oblast
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Odesa
Kyiv