In New York, forest rangers rescued tourists after consuming "magic mushrooms"

September 7, 06:34 AM
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 20237 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 42307 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 59055 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 86882 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 73842 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 50709 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 54793 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 72568 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36871 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died
September 7, 03:40 AM
In Kyiv, after the probable downing of an enemy UAV, a government building caught fire – Klitschko
September 7, 03:53 AM
In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attack
September 7, 04:42 AM
Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smoke
September 7, 05:02 AM
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in Sviatoshyn
08:05 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 86882 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 73842 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 72568 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 51694 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 74343 views
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhoto08:47 AM • 3876 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 17050 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 49929 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 104633 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 47260 views
Fake news
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

In New York, forest rangers rescued tourists after consuming "magic mushrooms"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Four tourists got lost in the Catskill Mountains after consuming hallucinogenic mushrooms. Rangers and firefighters found them and led them out of the forest, and the car keys were found the next day.

In New York, forest rangers rescued tourists after consuming "magic mushrooms"

In the Catskill Mountains in the USA, four tourists got lost in the forest after eating hallucinogenic mushrooms during a hike. The group lost their car keys and called 911 for help. Rangers and firefighters found the travelers and led them to the trail, writes UNN with reference to Popsci.

Details

In a weekly report, New York forest rangers described a call on August 29 to the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area. This popular area near Woodstock is over 4,200 feet high and is the state's highest peak.

Around 5:00 PM, park rangers received a satellite 911 text message near the Giant Ledge overlook. Later, around 6:45 PM, a team of three rangers contacted a group of four hikers who reported being stuck in the woods after one of them began to "experience a debilitating state of intoxication." The probable cause of the tourists' condition: a snack of hallucinogenic mushrooms

- the article says.

At the scene, the group was met by rescuers along with firefighters from Pine Hill. They helped the travelers get out of the forest to the trailhead, where they were examined by medics. After that, the rangers drove the tourists to a rented house. And the next morning, the team went searching again and found the keys - they were in a sling bag, hidden under a log among thick ferns.

Rangers did not issue any fines

- a spokesman for the Department of Environmental Conservation told Popular Science.

Addition

Approximately 200 species of mushrooms contain at least some amount of the psychedelic compound psilocybin. However, the term "magic mushrooms" usually refers to several potent species of the genus Psilocybe, including P. azurescens, P. semilanceata, and P. cyanescens. Consuming just a few milligrams is enough to induce a range of sensory and perceptual changes, such as visual and auditory hallucinations, euphoria, and a distorted sense of time.

A growing body of evidence suggests that prescribed microdoses of psilocybin may help in the treatment of various problems, such as alcoholism, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression. But while they are not considered addictive or life-threatening, the side effects of mushrooms can include disorientation, paranoia, nausea, and vomiting.

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the World
New York (state)
United States