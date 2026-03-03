$43.230.13
Tried to get a job at the TCC in Kharkiv region - SBU detained FSB agent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

SBU counterintelligence detained a freelance psychologist who, on the orders of Russian special services, tried to get a job at a district TCC in Kharkiv region. The woman also adjusted Russian air attacks on energy facilities in Cherkasy region.

Tried to get a job at the TCC in Kharkiv region - SBU detained FSB agent
Photo: SBU

The SBU counterintelligence detained a freelance psychologist who, at the behest of Russian special services, tried to get a job at a district TCC in Kharkiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the woman arrived from Cherkasy to Kharkiv region, rented an apartment, and signed up for an interview for a psychologist position at a local TCC. She drove her own car around the frontline community to identify points of concentration of personnel and equipment of Ukrainian troops.

The woman was detained before her visit to the TCC. The investigation established that after the remote recruitment of the suspect, her first task was to adjust Russian air attacks on energy facilities in Cherkasy region.

In addition to Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions, the suspect "appeared" in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of contacts with the FSB and ammunition for small arms were found in the detainee.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). She is currently in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, detained a minor agent of Russian military intelligence who was preparing an explosion in Kharkiv.

