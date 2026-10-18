The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: a high-rise building was damaged in Odesa, while critical infrastructure was damaged in Dnipro

As a result of Russia’s attack on Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, three people were injured, including a child. Houses and an enterprise were also damaged, UNN reports.

Chernihiv region

In Chernihiv district, a residential building was damaged by an enemy strike. A 65-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her face. Dry vegetation also caught fire - the State Emergency Service reported.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a Russian drone attacked a civilian enterprise. As a result of the impact, lumber caught fire in a hangar. Rescuers extinguished the fires caused by the enemy attacks.

Lviv region

In Malekhiv of the Lviv community, as reported by the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, a fragment of a downed enemy drone pierced the roof of a civilian industrial building. An entrepreneur’s property covering an area of approximately 100 square meters was damaged.

According to him, fortunately, no one was injured. Relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, as a result of the enemy attack that took place today, October 18, at around 10:30 a.m., nine private houses in the village of Murovane were damaged—the blast wave blew out their windows and doors. No people were injured.

State Emergency Service specialists worked at the sites. Representatives of the Murovane community, the Lviv District State Administration and the police also arrived.

The commission of the Murovane community continues to inspect the damaged houses and assess the losses.

Odesa region

The Odesa Regional Military Administration also reported that the strike damaged the roof of a multi-story residential building in Odesa. A fire broke out.

Two people are currently known to have been injured, including a child under 14. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro again.

Information about those injured is being clarified.

To remind you

As a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Poltava, two people were killed and six more were injured. Houses and vehicles were also damaged.