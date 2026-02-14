Sybiha warned of nuclear consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system

On February 14, in Munich, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha appealed to the G7 countries to increase energy assistance to Ukraine and strengthen its air defense. This was reported by UNN with reference to the agency.

Details

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed partners that Russia is deliberately striking critical infrastructure precisely during severe frosts, leaving millions of Ukrainians without electricity, heat, and water. According to him, the intensity of attacks increases with falling temperatures, which indicates a well-thought-out strategy of pressure on the civilian population.

The Minister emphasized that such strikes not only cause humanitarian damage but also undermine peace efforts, as the Kremlin is trying to compensate for failures at the front with terror against energy infrastructure.

He stressed that with a sufficient number of air defense systems, the need for large-scale energy support would be significantly less. According to his assessment, Ukraine needs about $15 billion this year to finance air defense, and it is critically important to continue allied contributions within the PURL program, which already covers 90% of the needs for air defense missiles.

Separately, Sybiha called for increased pressure on Russia. In particular, to introduce a complete ban on entry to Western countries for Russian military personnel, veterans, and their family members. According to him, everyone who signs a contract for the war must understand that this means not only participation in aggression but also long-term consequences in the form of international isolation.

Sybiha also drew attention to threats to nuclear safety. He recalled the approaching 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl accident and stated that Russian actions continue to create risks: a year ago, a drone damaged the New Safe Confinement, which was a direct threat.

In addition, attacks on the energy system can lead to emergency shutdowns of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which poses a danger not only to Ukraine but also to the whole of Europe. He called the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and attempts to connect it to the Russian energy grid illegal and dangerous.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported that Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026. The aggressor country is not going to stop the war.