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Russia's drone attack on western Ukraine: one person killed, many injured, power outages and threat of ammonia leak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Russian drones attacked Ukraine's western regions: one person was killed, at least 17 were injured, and 270,000 subscribers in Volyn are without power. Homes and businesses were damaged.

Russia's drone attack on western Ukraine: one person killed, many injured, power outages and threat of ammonia leak

The western regions of Ukraine, among others, continued to be under attack by Russian jet-powered drones on the morning of October 16. In Volyn region, there is one person killed and 8 injured; 270,000 people are still without electricity. In Manevychі, the authorities warned of a "possible threat of an emergency situation at one of the settlement’s enterprises, which could be accompanied by the release of ammonia into the atmosphere." There are 7 injured people in Rivne. An injured person has also been reported near Lviv. UNN reports this, citing data from local authorities.

Volyn region

"Unfortunately, one person was killed at the private enterprise "Agrofrukt LTD" in Manevychi. Another 8 were injured. The fire has currently been localized but not extinguished. Efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing," said acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk on social media in an update on the drone attack on Volyn as of 10:45 a.m. on October 16.

As Manevychi settlement head Oleksandr Havryliuk reported on social media, "in connection with a possible threat of an emergency situation at one of the settlement’s enterprises, which could be accompanied by the release of ammonia into the atmosphere, we ask residents to remain calm, be attentive, and follow safety rules."

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "during the morning air raids, a garage cooperative in the Lutsk community was damaged as a result of an attack by a jet-powered Shahed. A utility building is burning. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries or fatalities."

"Another 270,000 subscribers remain without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing," Romaniuk said.

Therefore, according to him, the region is restoring the operation of stationary Points of Invincibility.

"As for other systems ensuring the region’s stable functioning: critical infrastructure facilities are operating on backup power sources. The situation is difficult, but under control," Romaniuk emphasized.

Lutsk without power, emergency blackouts in Kyiv - what is known about the aftermath of the Russian attack as of morning16.10.26, 08:42 • 24107 views

A fire broke out at one of the private enterprises in Lutsk as a result of a Russian attack overnight. Photo: State Emergency Service.

Rivne region

"At present, 7 people have sought medical assistance as a result of the attack on Rivne. So far, none have been hospitalized," head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval said on social media on October 16.

According to him, the air raid alert is hindering the full operation of the services. 

Lviv region

"Between 09:07 and 09:59, our air defense shot down three enemy combat drones over Lviv region. A man was injured in Dublyany as a result of falling debris from a downed enemy drone. Broken windows were recorded in residential buildings in Murovane," head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on social media on October 16.

"As a result of falling debris from an enemy drone in Dublyany of the Lviv community, a 34-year-old man was wounded. He sustained a shrapnel wound to his right thigh. The injured man was taken to a hospital... in Lviv, where he is receiving the necessary medical assistance," Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi clarified.

Khmelnytskyi region

"The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize Khmelnytskyi region. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi district. A fire broke out in the summer kitchen of one of them. Rescuers extinguished the blaze. In total, 10 residential buildings were damaged: roofs, fences, and doors were damaged, and windows were shattered. Fortunately, there were no casualties," head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin said on social media on the morning of October 16.

According to him, "efforts to extinguish the fire at the oil depot in Shepetivka district are ongoing. Firefighting is complicated by the security situation."

In Shepetivka District of Khmelnytskyi region, Russians attacked an oil depot — a serious fire broke out15.10.26, 23:39 • 3360 views

Ternopil region

As head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh noted on social media, over the past two days the enemy has intensified its attacks on Ternopil region.

According to him, during the night of October 14, an administrative building of a transport enterprise in Ternopil was hit; there were no casualties.

"During the nighttime attacks on October 15 and 16, a branch of a manufacturing enterprise in the city of Chortkiv was targeted three times. The threat of repeated strikes cannot be ruled out. The premises of the workshops were damaged. Several fires were recorded at the impact sites, with a total area of approximately 100 square meters. The State Emergency Service promptly extinguished the fires. Specialists from the enterprise and involved experts are assessing the consequences of the destruction and the damage," Pastukh said.

According to him, five people were injured in Chortkiv on October 15 — four of them have been discharged from the medical facility, while one patient continues to receive inpatient treatment; his condition is satisfactory. The double strike on the night of October 16 caused no deaths or injuries.

"As we can see, the attacks on western Ukraine have intensified significantly," the official stated.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and four regions, leaving some residents without electricity - Ministry of Energy16.10.26, 10:50 • 3786 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
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