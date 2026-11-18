U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet separately with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19, in China, in addition to their already scheduled trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was confirmed by a U.S. official, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trump's meeting with Putin will be the first meeting between the two sides since their 2025 summit in Alaska, U.S., which failed to lead to an agreement on easing Russia's war in Ukraine, the publication notes.

Trump has often boasted about his relationship with Putin. Trump rejected new sanctions against Russia, while Ukraine suffered disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war, the publication writes.

The U.S. official who confirmed Trump's meeting with Putin in China spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to share plans that had not yet been made public.

On Wednesday, Trump landed in China, seeking to strengthen the United States' status as the world's leading technological power, but an alarming series of technical failures in the country forced the administration to try to reassure the American public, the publication notes.

These problems, the publication points out, put the administration on the defensive at a time when the U.S. president wants to demonstrate strength and confidence ahead of a potentially difficult trilateral meeting on Thursday with Xi and Putin.

As he began his trip to Asia, Trump initially dismissed the disruptions that were causing people in the United States to worry about accessing their email, checking their bank accounts, or flying safely.

"Everything is fine," Trump said on Tuesday, November 17, from the Philippine capital of Manila, suggesting that all of this was merely a consequence of the fact that the United States is a "great and powerful" country.

But then outages affecting Microsoft, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), JPMorgan Chase, and the communications network of the National Security Agency (NSA) began to overshadow Trump's visit, the publication notes. They prompted speculation that AI could disrupt everyday life, amid the discovery of new cyber vulnerabilities that require constant software updates to fix flaws or other security holes, known as "patching," which is intended to improve the technology's performance.

So, at the start of the second day of Trump's trip, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to reassure Americans on Trump's behalf. He told reporters there was "zero" evidence that the disruptions were connected or linked to rival countries, cyberhackers, or criminals.

"Sometimes, when you are trying to fix your system because you have discovered a vulnerability, it creates short-term disruptions," said Rubio, who is also Trump's national security adviser.

Xi Jinping personally met Trump in China; he did not meet Putin

Xi bestowed a special honor on Trump by greeting him on the tarmac after Air Force One arrived in Shenzhen, China, reciprocating a gesture made by the U.S. president during Xi's state visit to Washington in September.

The two leaders greeted each other at the foot of the aircraft stairs with a handshake that turned into an embrace, while a group of dancers waved flowers and flags. When Putin arrived earlier on Wednesday, Xi did not meet him at the airport, despite their long-standing friendship.

Trump made clear that he wanted to take an improvised approach during his stay in Shenzhen, a skyscraper-filled technology hub hosting world leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "It is a bet that his unpredictable, relationship-based diplomacy can create a certain legacy that may change the global situation during the last two years of his time in the White House," the publication says.

Putin and Trump shake hands in China: the Russian dictator was not allowed to stand with the U.S. president, video

When the leaders were introduced on Wednesday evening before the APEC group photo, Putin approached Trump. They shook hands and exchanged greetings.

Trump said that on Thursday, November 19, at the first trilateral meeting in history, he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and ending the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Analysts do not expect significant breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Putin and Trump may discuss Russia's war against Ukraine; the issue was raised at the meeting with Xi - Kremlin

Before the trip, Trump's aides told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be on the agenda. But on Tuesday, Trump said that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian military personnel each month had created an opportunity to resolve the conflict.

"I think this is very close to being done," Trump said. "We will have a good meeting on this issue."

Trump also hinted at the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But none of these options was added to his official schedule.

In fresh comments regarding a potential meeting between Putin and Trump and the trilateral summit with Xi, the Kremlin indicated that one hour had been allotted for a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States in Shenzhen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, "full-format talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are not planned for November 19."

What is on the agenda of Trump's meetings with Xi and Putin

The prospect of Trump meeting with America's two biggest geopolitical rivals is causing concern, amid the fact that the U.S. president is taking a less welcoming stance toward historic allies such as Canada and NATO partners in Europe, the publication notes.

His tariffs, aimed at limiting China's trade surplus, have done little to halt the progress of the world's dominant manufacturer, which for the second consecutive year exported $1 trillion more in goods than it imported.

Even without digital disruptions in the United States, questions about how to deal with artificial intelligence loom over the summit.

The technology is viewed as key to faster economic growth, but its rapid development means that it poses risks to national security and could evolve in such a way that artificial intelligence escapes human control, the publication notes.

Trump's close ally in the technology industry, Jensen Huang, was recently dismissed as Nvidia's chief executive after confessing to an affair with a woman who allegedly is an agent of the Chinese government. Beijing denies that she was a spy, but the case has raised concerns about how China was able to gain access to Nvidia's computer chips to develop its own artificial intelligence models that compete with American ones.

When Trump was asked this week why the United States had not been more aggressive in cutting off China's access to advanced computer chips, he replied that there were differences of opinion within his administration and that "we have very good relations with China, and don't want to offend them."

The Kremlin said that full-scale talks between Trump and Putin are not planned for tomorrow