Photograph: Iori Sagisawa/Reuters

A full-format meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is not planned for tomorrow. This was reported by Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Peskov, the leaders of Russia and the United States did not have a substantive conversation at the formal reception on Wednesday.

One hour has been allocated for the meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump on Thursday - the Russian dictator's spokesman clarified.

We remind you

President Donald Trump shook hands with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shortly after arriving at a welcome banquet for the leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Shenzhen, China.

As reported by UNN, Chinese leader Xi Jinping met U.S. President Donald Trump after his arrival in the PRC. At the same time, he did not meet Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally.