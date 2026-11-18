During contacts between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in China, the issue of Russia’s war against Ukraine may be raised. It was also discussed during a meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Russian media reports, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this on November 18, UNN writes.

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Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the "issue of a settlement in Ukraine" at a meeting in Shenzhen, Peskov said.

According to him, the Kremlin chief also mentioned his contacts with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow.

Putin called his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping "a substantive conversation with a good friend."

Putin met with Xi and outlined his expectations for the trilateral summit with Trump

The Kremlin claims that Putin and Donald Trump will have a "full-fledged conversation" at the APEC summit in China, "regardless of the format of the meeting," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump "may touch upon the Ukrainian issue and the Iranian question" during their contacts, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

He also said that the timing of such a bilateral meeting "has not yet been agreed upon; an intermediate option will be sought." Peskov also did not rule out that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump might speak "on their feet."

At the same time, "intensive work" is still underway on the text of a trilateral statement following the upcoming China-US-Russia summit; "the parameters are already taking shape," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.