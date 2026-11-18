China's leader Xi Jinping met US President Donald Trump after his arrival in China. As CNN notes, Chinese leader Xi Jinping had usually not met US presidents at the airport; he did so only to meet Trump, UNN writes.

Details

On Wednesday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping met US President Donald Trump at Shenzhen Airport in China. He waited for the US president by the aircraft stairs.

Xi Jinping's presence on the red carpet at the airport, as CNN notes, reflects Trump's reception of the Chinese leader during his visit to the United States this year.

During his time in office as head of state, Xi Jinping had never met a US president at the airport.

In China, where protocol is of paramount importance, Xi Jinping's presence on the red carpet in Shenzhen underscores the importance China attaches to bilateral relations with the United States.

Earlier this year, Trump personally welcomed Xi Jinping after he arrived by plane at Joint Base Andrews.

According to Chinese diplomatic protocol in recent years, the head of state generally does not meet guests at the airport.

Xi did not meet Putin

When Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen today, he was met by Xi Jinping's influential chief of staff, Cai Qi — which in itself represents an exceptionally high level of protocol.

Xi Jinping met then-US President Barack Obama at the airport in 2009, but at that time he was China's vice president.

Putin met with Xi and outlined his expectations for the trilateral summit with Trump

Additional information

Xi Jinping and Putin held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday, November 18. Putin's meeting with Xi took place one day before the landmark trilateral summit of China, the United States, and Russia.

A trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping is expected on the sidelines of the APEC summit on November 19. Putin proposed the idea of this meeting to Trump in October during a phone call. The Wall Street Journal wrote that Putin expected, among other things, to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine on terms favorable to Moscow. However, Trump primarily wants to discuss nuclear weapons. According to Financial Times, China, Russia, and the United States decided not to agree on an agenda for the trilateral meeting.

Ukraine's position on the summit

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had earlier commented on the possibility of such a summit. "A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia could help end the war more quickly. A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States would produce the opposite result: it would encourage Putin to continue this war. Inviting Putin to such a meeting would only feed his megalomania and give him weight he does not deserve," Sybiha stated.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also responded to reports about Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold a summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I would like to understand this in order to avoid further surprises. The question is not only whether they will meet with us or without us: unfortunately, Putin's gradual emergence from isolation has already begun. This will not be the first step. However, if Ukraine is on the agenda, we would like Ukraine to be consulted. I cannot comment on the rest: I do not know what they will discuss," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about the fact that "Putin is proposing a meeting with Trump and Xi without Ukraine," and whether he is concerned "that they will decide your future without you."