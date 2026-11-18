Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, having flown to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, has already met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and said what he expects from the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi. Russian media report this, UNN writes.

Details

As the South China Morning Post notes, Xi Jinping and Putin, during their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday, November 18, ahead of their landmark trilateral summit with the United States, pledged to maintain stable bilateral ties and develop a multipolar world amid growing global uncertainty.

After the meeting, the sides issued statements. According to Russian media, Putin said that the "foreign-policy partnership" between Russia and China "is functioning steadily," mutual tourist flows are growing, and joint work is proceeding "upward."

"In view of the complicated geopolitical situation, we remain committed to constructive approaches to building a fairer multipolar world order," he said, according to SCMP.

Xi Jinping, for his part, was quoted by Russian media as calling relations between Russia and China "as unbreakable as a mountain that stands despite wind and rain" and immune to "short-term global trends."

Emphasizing the resilience of bilateral relations, Xi, according to SCMP, also called for a long-term strategic perspective in order to bring greater stability and certainty to the world.

Putin, it is reported, echoed Xi’s call to strengthen bilateral ties, stating that the two countries "will work shoulder to shoulder for the benefit of both peoples."

Before meeting with Xi Jinping, Putin also addressed the APEC Business Advisory Council.

According to Russian media, Putin said there that he expected his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit to bring "great benefit."

"... I also expect great potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit," Putin said.

Putin also said there that the EU had allegedly failed to adapt to the consequences of sanctions imposed against Russia and to its voluntary withdrawal from the Russian market. According to Putin, as a result of this withdrawal, the EU is allegedly "losing its industrial potential and its position in competitive struggle."

Relations between China and the Russian Federation

Ties between the two countries have warmed considerably in recent years, which, as SCMP notes, was facilitated by Russia’s strategic shift eastward after the invasion of Ukraine.

Trade has grown to record levels, bolstered by a mutual visa-free policy aimed at stimulating tourism and business exchanges.

In May, just four days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to Beijing, the Kremlin head made his 25th trip to China.

The visit concluded with a package of agreements covering transport, energy, science, education, and global governance, as both sides described the relationship as having reached an "unprecedented level."

Although Beijing has repeatedly insisted that it does not support Russia’s war against Ukraine, some Chinese firms have been sanctioned by the West over alleged supplies to the Kremlin’s military-industrial complex or purchases of Russian oil.

Although Beijing has sought to diversify its energy supplies, regular imports from Russia, the publication notes, have provided an important buffer against global geopolitical shocks, including disruptions caused by the war between the United States and Israel and Iran.

The two sides are also working toward an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which is intended to transport natural gas from the Russian Arctic through Mongolia to northern China.

However, over the past two decades, progress has repeatedly stalled. In May, Moscow said the two sides were close to agreeing on the terms, but Beijing avoided making public commitments regarding the price and supply volumes.

Addendum

Putin’s meeting with Xi took place one day before the landmark trilateral summit of China, the United States, and Russia.

On November 19, a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping is expected on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Putin proposed the idea of this meeting to Trump in October during a phone call. The Wall Street Journal wrote that Putin intended, among other things, to discuss ending Russia’s war against Ukraine on terms favorable to Moscow. However, Trump primarily wants to discuss nuclear weapons. According to the Financial Times, China, Russia, and the United States decided not to agree on an agenda for the trilateral meeting.

China, Russia and the US refused to approve the agenda for the Xi, Putin and Trump summit - report

Ukraine’s position on the summit

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha previously commented on the possibility of such a summit. "A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia could help end the war more quickly. A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States would produce only the opposite result: it would encourage Putin to continue this war. Inviting Putin to such a meeting would only feed his megalomania and give him weight he does not deserve," Sybiha said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reacted to reports about Kremlin head Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the issue of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"I would like to understand this in order to avoid further surprises. The question is not only whether they will meet with us or without us: unfortunately, Putin’s gradual emergence from isolation has already begun. This will not be the first step. However, if Ukraine is on the agenda, we would like Ukraine to be consulted. I cannot comment on the rest: I do not know what they will discuss," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about the fact that "Putin is proposing a meeting with Trump and Xi without Ukraine," and whether he was concerned that "they would decide your future without you."