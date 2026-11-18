President Donald Trump shook hands with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shortly after arriving at a welcoming banquet for the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen, China. CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

Among the leaders gathered at the event were Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Each leader was introduced over loudspeakers and approached to shake hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, who were hosting the event.

After Xi greeted each leader individually, everyone gathered for a group photo. Putin quickly approached Trump, and the two leaders shook hands and exchanged a few words.

At the same time, as the publication Vazhnyye Istorii reports, Putin was not allowed to stand next to Trump.

After the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China shook hands with one another, Xi Jinping pointed with his hand to the place where Putin should stand to pose for the official group photograph from the reception, while Trump remained standing next to the Chinese president. On Xi Jinping’s other side stood his wife, who separated the Chinese leader from Putin. Vietnam’s President To Lam was placed to the left of the Kremlin chief - the publication says.

We remind you

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Donald Trump after his arrival in the PRC. At the same time, he did not personally meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.