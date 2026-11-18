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After an earthquake in Romania, seismic waves reached the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant. According to Energoatom, the situation posed no threat to the buildings and structures of the nuclear power plant, reports UNN.

Details

An earthquake occurred in Romania on the night of November 18, measuring 5.3 in magnitude—it was felt in some regions of Ukraine as well. In particular, seismic waves reached the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.

The calculated seismic impact at the SUNPP site was I–II on the scale, corresponding to barely perceptible tremors. Therefore, the situation posed no threat to the buildings and structures of the nuclear power plant - Energoatom reported.

The company reminded that all nuclear power plants in Ukraine are equipped with systems that record movements of the Earth's crust. The Main Center for Special Monitoring (MCSM) monitors seismic activity in the areas where nuclear power plants are located in real time.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, November 18, an earthquake occurred in Romania, measuring 5.3 in magnitude.