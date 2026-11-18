Josh O’Connor. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Josh O’Connor — one of the actors who made the final shortlist of contenders for the role of James Bond (which Robert Pattinson ultimately got) — was director Denis Villeneuve’s favorite at an early stage, but decided to withdraw from the race before a final decision was made, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

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In his "What I’m Hearing" newsletter for Puck, Matthew Belloni (who correctly predicted at the time that Pattinson would get the role) said that O’Connor "had some concerns from the outset about the ‘baggage’ that comes with the role" and dropped out shortly after auditioning.

O’Connor, known for playing Prince Charles in the series "The Crown," as well as for a number of critically acclaimed independent films — such as "God’s Own Country," "La Chimera," and "The Mastermind" — was reportedly among the initial three leading contenders for the role of Bond, along with Callum Turner and Jack Lowden. It was later revealed that the producers had added Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult (the star of the film "How to Rob a Bank") to the list, which effectively meant that none of the initial three would most likely get the role.

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According to Belloni, O’Connor "was one of director Denis Villeneuve’s early favorites — to such an extent that some insiders even believed the role was already his." However, because of his own doubts, the actor "hesitated over whether to audition at all, and shortly after eventually agreeing to do so, decided to withdraw from the race."

Belloni also drew attention to another detail in the deal that Amazon MGM made with Pattinson before the auditions: it indicates the studio’s strong desire to see him in the role. Specifically, Pattinson was not required to coordinate his personal advertising contracts with brands that collaborate with the Bond franchise. Since such brand partnerships have historically been a huge source of revenue for the film series about Agent 007, Pattinson’s existing endorsement deals (including with watch and clothing manufacturers) could potentially lead to a conflict of interest in the future. As Belloni notes, this issue "will now be subject to negotiations."