In Shepetivka District of Khmelnytskyi region, Russians attacked an oil depot — a serious fire broke out

Photo for illustrative purposes

Russian forces repeatedly attacked Khmelnytskyi region with strike drones throughout the day. One of the strikes caused a fire at an oil depot in Shepetivka district. This was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to the regional head, Ukrainian air defense forces were operating during the air attacks. The defenders managed to shoot down some of the enemy drones.

At the same time, the attack caused a fire at the oil depot. There is currently no information about the scale of the fire, damage to the facility, or possible casualties.

The threat of new strikes remains

Tiurin reported that all necessary services had been involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. They are working at the site of the fire.

At the same time, the air-raid threat in the region remains active. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian drones continue to be present in the skies over Khmelnytskyi region.

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