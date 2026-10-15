Zaporizhzhia under enemy attack — an industrial facility was hit, sparking a large-scale fire

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, hitting a private enterprise and causing a large-scale fire. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Zaporizhzhia is under enemy attack again. A private enterprise was hit, and a fire broke out there - Semikin reported.

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Aftermath of the Russian attack on an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, there are no reports of injuries at this time. The information is being уточнена.

An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and water