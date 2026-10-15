Zaporizhzhia under enemy attack — an industrial facility was hit, sparking a large-scale fire
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces struck a private enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, causing a large-scale fire. Preliminary reports indicate there are no injuries.
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, hitting a private enterprise and causing a large-scale fire. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.
Zaporizhzhia is under enemy attack again. A private enterprise was hit, and a fire broke out there
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According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, there are no reports of injuries at this time. The information is being уточнена.
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