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Russia has launched nearly 1,000 drones at Ukraine "since the beginning of yesterday and up to now" — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

Zelenskyy reported nearly 1,000 Russian drones and waves of ballistic strikes. Ukraine expects new air defense packages from NATO.

Russia has launched nearly 1,000 drones at Ukraine "since the beginning of yesterday and up to now" — Zelenskyy
Illustrative photo

Since the beginning of the day yesterday and up to now, the Russians have launched nearly 1,000 drones.  In addition, over the past few days there have been several waves of ballistic missile strikes. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy's visit to Brussels, meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

As always, we are coordinating closely to strengthen protection and security for Ukraine.  Unfortunately, Russia responded to the latest attempt by the President of the United States to reduce the intensity of the strikes with new waves of attacks against our energy infrastructure, residential buildings, and other infrastructure. Over the past few days, there have been several waves of ballistic missile strikes, while strike "Shaheds" have been in our skies virtually constantly. Since the beginning of the day yesterday and up to now, the Russians have launched nearly 1,000 drones  

- the President of Ukraine said.

Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy14.10.26, 22:43 • 15946 views

According to the Head of State, all this represents significant challenges, especially amid restrictions on Starlink's operation in Ukraine, and therefore it is very important that defense supplies from NATO partners continue. This particularly concerns ballistic missile interceptors and ammunition for F-16s.

We are working on new air defense packages. Literally every day and every hour, new packages can save the lives of Ukrainian men and women. We discussed this and other important issues during the meeting. Thank you, Mark, for your support and willingness to help! - Zelenskyy concluded.

Kirovohrad region experienced Russia's most massive attack yet — nearly 360 UAVs and strikes at 26 locations15.10.26, 10:40 • 3770 views

Antonina Tumanova

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