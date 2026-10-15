Kirovohrad region experienced Russia's most massive attack yet — nearly 360 UAVs and strikes at 26 locations

The Kirovohrad region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation since the start of the full-scale invasion: nearly 360 Russian UAVs were recorded in the region. As a result of strikes on 26 locations, three people were killed and six more were injured. This was reported by Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, we had impacts at 26 locations. The enemy deliberately targeted critical infrastructure, transport companies, logistics facilities, and residential buildings. Kropyvnytskyi suffered the greatest destruction and damage - the statement said.

Znamenka, Oleksandriia, Pomichna, and a number of communities in the region were also hit.

Special commissions will work at the impact sites to inspect the damage and assess the losses in order to provide the necessary assistance to those affected.

To remind you

As a result of the attack on Kropyvnytskyi, three people were killed and six were injured. The shelling of the Kirovohrad region continued from around 22:00.