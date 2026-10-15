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An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8240 views

The Russian army attacked Lutsk with jet-powered "Shaheds." Electricity and water supplies disappeared in the city.

An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and water

The Russian army attacked Lutsk with jet-powered "Shaheds," as a result of which electricity and water supplies were cut off in the city, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to local public channels, a jet-powered "Shahed" struck Lutsk, as a result of which electricity and water supplies were cut off in the city. 

The Air Force reported a "Shahed" attack in the direction of Lutsk. 

We remind you

Tomorrow, October 16, schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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