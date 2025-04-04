Officials embezzled UAH 8. 3 million from the Chortkivsky Combine of Bread Products by forging invoices for non-existent grain
deliveries.
In Mukachevo, people in military uniforms forced a man into a minibus, and the Transcarpathian Regional Center for Military Special Operations is investigating the incident.
The police established from the testimony of witnesses and eyewitnesses that the man had received these injuries as a result of a
fall during an epileptic seizure.
Three children were killed when they fell through the ice in a pond near the village of Perevoloka in the Ternopil region of
western Ukraine.