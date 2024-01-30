Three children died after falling through ice in a pond in Ternopil region

Three children in the Ternopil region fell through the ice on a pond and died. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The tragedy occurred near the village of Perevoloka, Chortkiv district, Ternopil region. At 10:20 a.m. today, State Emergency Service divers pulled the bodies of three children born in 2009, 2010 and 2011 from a local pond.

The children reportedly disappeared on January 28: they left home and never returned.

The search and rescue operations involved 40 rescuers, including 8 divers, and 10 pieces of equipment.