NABU uncovers embezzlement of over UAH 8 million from the State Reserve

Law enforcement officers have exposed the embezzlement of funds by the Chortkivsky Bread Products Plant of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, in October 2018, the director of the bakery, with the complicity of the head of the site and the head of the farm, organized the forgery of invoices for the supply of 2400 tons of corn to the state enterprise.

Based on this, the plant paid part of the cost of the products that it never received. The amount of losses is UAH 8.3 million.

The agency said that on May 9, 2024, three officials were notified of suspicion, in particular:

to the former director of the ChKh State Enterprise - parts 2, 3 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office), part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code (forgery);

to the head of the section of the ChKh State Enterprise - Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the head of a farm - Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the NABU said that a case against the former head of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine was sent to court . According to the investigation, he demanded and received over UAH 141 million in bribes.

