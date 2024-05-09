NABU uncovers embezzlement of over UAH 8 million from the State Reserve

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

NABU uncovers embezzlement of over UAH 8 million from the State Reserve

NABU uncovers embezzlement of over UAH 8 million from the State Reserve

Kyiv  •  UNN

Officials embezzled UAH 8.3 million from the Chortkivsky Combine of Bread Products by forging invoices for non-existent grain deliveries.

Law enforcement officers have exposed the embezzlement of funds by the Chortkivsky Bread Products Plant of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, in October 2018, the director of the bakery, with the complicity of the head of the site and the head of the farm, organized the forgery of invoices for the supply of 2400 tons of corn to the state enterprise.

Based on this, the plant paid part of the cost of the products that it never received. The amount of losses is UAH 8.3 million.

The agency said that on May 9, 2024, three officials were notified of suspicion, in particular:

  • to the former director of the ChKh State Enterprise - parts 2, 3 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office), part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code (forgery);
  • to the head of the section of the ChKh State Enterprise - Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;
  • the head of a farm - Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the NABU said that a case against the former head of the State Agency of Forest Resources of Ukraine was sent to court . According to the investigation, he demanded and received over UAH 141 million in bribes.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
chortkivChortkiv
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy

