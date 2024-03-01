Cause of death of a man hospitalized with TCC determined in Ternopil region

According to the results of a forensic medical examination, a 49-year-old resident of the Chortkiv district who was admitted to the hospital with a closed head injury died of a closed head injury. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region, UNN reports.

Details

The forensic examination established that the cause of the man's death was a closed head injury with hemorrhage, a skull fracture characteristic of a fall on a plane - law enforcement officers summarized.

Police officers established from the testimony of witnesses and eyewitnesses that the man received these injuries as a result of a fall during an epileptic seizure.

Ternopil CCC responded to the death of a man who was hospitalized from a recruitment center

The issue of referring this criminal proceeding to the jurisdiction of the State Bureau of Investigation is currently being resolved. Procedural guidance in the case is provided by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

Recall

The Ternopil Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region will investigate the actions of the TCC employees, on whose territory a conscript fainted and later died in a hospital. A criminal proceeding was opened over the death on abuse of power or official authority.

According to law enforcement officials, the deceased 49-year-old man suffered from epilepsy, and bruises and bruises were found on his body.