In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Cause of death of a man hospitalized with TCC determined in Ternopil region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26596 views

The police established from the testimony of witnesses and eyewitnesses that the man had received these injuries as a result of a fall during an epileptic seizure.

Cause of death of a man hospitalized with TCC determined in Ternopil region

According to the results of a forensic medical examination, a 49-year-old resident of the Chortkiv district who was admitted to the hospital with a closed head injury died of a closed head injury. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region, UNN reports.

Details 

The forensic examination established that the cause of the man's death was a closed head injury with hemorrhage, a skull fracture characteristic of a fall on a plane

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

Police officers established from the testimony of witnesses and eyewitnesses that the man received these injuries as a result of a fall during an epileptic seizure.

The issue of referring this criminal proceeding to the jurisdiction of the State Bureau of Investigation is currently being resolved. Procedural guidance in the case is provided by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

Recall

The Ternopil Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region will investigate the actions of the TCC employees, on whose territory a conscript fainted and later died in a hospital. A criminal proceeding was opened over the death on abuse of power or official authority.  

According to law enforcement officials, the deceased 49-year-old man suffered from epilepsy, and bruises and bruises were found on his body.

