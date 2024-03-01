Ternopil CCC responded to the death of a man who was hospitalized from a recruitment center

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22407 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 77728 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 53963 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 236754 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207959 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182418 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225186 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250243 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156126 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371853 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 77791 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 236823 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189995 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207999 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14966 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23558 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49783 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57315 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ternopil CCC responded to the death of a man who was hospitalized from a recruitment center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26240 views

The Ternopil TCC promises to assist in the investigation into the death of a 49-year-old man who fainted on the territory of the Chortkiv RCC and JV and was taken to the hospital.

Ternopil CCC responded to the death of a man who was hospitalized from a recruitment center

The Ternopil Regional CTC is investigating the death of a 49-year-old resident of the Chortkiv district who was hospitalized from the territory of the institution. This was reported by the press service of the Ternopil Regional TCC and JV, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 27, 2024, a 49-year-old resident of the Ternopil region suddenly became ill, began to convulse, and fell to the ground on the territory of the third department of the Chortkiv RTC and JV.

Employees of the territorial recruitment center provided first aid and called an ambulance.

The man was taken to  Buchach City Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a seizure, with a history of epilepsy. On February 29, the man died in the hospital .

This fact is being investigated. The military personnel of the recruitment center will assist in the investigation and finding out the truth in the case. Our condolences to the family of the deceased regarding this tragedy

- said the TCC.

Recall

The Ternopil Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region will investigate the actions of the TCC employees, on whose territory a conscript fainted and later died in a hospital. A criminal proceeding on abuse of power or official authoritywas opened over the death .  

According to law enforcement officials, the deceased 49-year-old man suffered from epilepsy, and bruises and bruises were found on his body.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

HealthCrimes and emergencies
