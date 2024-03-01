Ternopil CCC responded to the death of a man who was hospitalized from a recruitment center

The Ternopil Regional CTC is investigating the death of a 49-year-old resident of the Chortkiv district who was hospitalized from the territory of the institution. This was reported by the press service of the Ternopil Regional TCC and JV, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 27, 2024, a 49-year-old resident of the Ternopil region suddenly became ill, began to convulse, and fell to the ground on the territory of the third department of the Chortkiv RTC and JV.

Employees of the territorial recruitment center provided first aid and called an ambulance.

The man was taken to Buchach City Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a seizure, with a history of epilepsy. On February 29, the man died in the hospital .

This fact is being investigated. The military personnel of the recruitment center will assist in the investigation and finding out the truth in the case. Our condolences to the family of the deceased regarding this tragedy - said the TCC.

Recall

The Ternopil Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region will investigate the actions of the TCC employees, on whose territory a conscript fainted and later died in a hospital. A criminal proceeding on abuse of power or official authoritywas opened over the death .

According to law enforcement officials, the deceased 49-year-old man suffered from epilepsy, and bruises and bruises were found on his body.