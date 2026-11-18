Illustrative photo

The Office of the Prosecutor General informed UNN in response to an inquiry that the historical and cultural lands containing the defensive fortification known as the "Zmiivyi Vali" (Serpent’s Wall), part of the nationally significant archaeological monument "Velyke Khodosivske Hillfort" in the Kyiv region, have been returned to state ownership.

"Zmiivyi Vali" and "Velyke Khodosivske Hillfort"

The "Velyke Khodosivske Hillfort" and the Zmiivyi Vali associated with it are a unique nationally significant archaeological monument in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region.

"Velyke Khodosivske Hillfort" is one of the giant hillforts of forest-steppe Ukraine dating to the mid-first millennium BC. It is a heritage of the Ukrainian people and an irreplaceable source of information about its origins, formation, and development.

And the ancient defensive structure known as the "Zmiivyi Vali" from the Scythian period continued to perform its functions during the period of Kyivan Rus and during the defense of Kyiv in 1941.

In 2024, information emerged that illegal earthmoving and construction work had been recorded on the territory of the monument, being carried out without any permits from cultural heritage protection authorities. Excavations were being dug and the unique landscape was being destroyed. Several houses had already been built in the immediate vicinity of the ramparts (10–15 meters away), and the construction of a cottage settlement was planned. Earlier, another part of the land belonging to the monument had been illegally allocated by local authorities for plowing—the issue concerned 14 hectares of land that became the property of an agricultural company.

"Having established violations and the inaction of authorized state bodies, the Office of the Prosecutor General filed a claim for the return of the land plot, which was upheld by the Commercial Court of the Kyiv region. The land has now been returned to the state," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Trypillian culture settlement in the Vinnytsia region

The PGO also reported that the Supreme Court upheld the prosecutor’s arguments that the lease of 24.8 hectares of land within the territory of the Teplyk settlement council in the Vinnytsia region to Teplyk Agro LLC violated the state’s rights, since an archaeological monument—a settlement of the Trypillian culture dating from the 4th–3rd centuries BC—is located there, while archaeological lands belong exclusively to state ownership. The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office ensured enforcement of the court ruling.

The Supreme Court put an end to the matter by rejecting the company’s complaint concerning the removal of obstacles to the use of the land and upholding the decisions of the courts of previous instances on returning these lands to state ownership.

"Horodok" Hillfort and historical settlements in the Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, court decisions have been enforced to cancel the registration and return to the state historical and cultural land plots with a total area of 122.6 hectares, containing archaeological monuments—the settlements of "Kovchyn-2," "Kovchyn-3," "Zarvanshchyna-1," "M stychiv-1," "Ptashnyk-2," and "Lysa Hora," the "Horodok" hillfort, and part of a settlement (the settlement adjoining the hillfort, Uzrui-Komuna); while in the Vinnytsia region, land plots with a total area of 62.8 hectares were returned, containing the archaeological monuments "Cherniakhiv culture settlement" (2nd–4th centuries AD) and "Pre-Scythian period settlement" (8th–early 7th century BC).