Heorhii Sudakov. Photo: UAF

Ukraine national team midfielder Heorhii Sudakov commented on the words of Georgia national team defender Irakli Azarov ahead of the Nations League match against Ukraine, when the Georgian said that “Georgia would **** Ukraine,” noting that it was only a joke, reports UNN.

Details

Sudakov was asked about Azarov’s “harsh threats” ahead of the Ukraine–Georgia match, which did not come true. The Ukraine national team midfielder replied: “As I said, we’ll talk after the game. Well, now we can talk a little differently.”

“Fans perceive things differently, but I am very good friends with Irakli, and we are genuinely close friends. So for us, it’s a joke. I didn’t take it seriously, so it’s a normal situation,” Sudakov said to the YouTube project “VZBIRNA.”

Ahead of the match against Georgia, Sudakov spoke about communicating with his former Shakhtar teammate, Georgia national team defender Irakli Azarov, before the Nations League match, noting that the latter had said that “Georgia would **** Ukraine.”

"He said he would f*** us tomorrow" — Sudakov on his conversation with Georgia defender Azarov

Today, after the victory over Georgia in the Nations League, Sudakov posted on Instagram, captioning it: “We are closing this chapter. Grateful for every moment. Moving forward.”

The midfielder published photos from the national team camp, but two photos amused the fans. In one, Sudakov posted former runaway Prime Minister Mykola Azarov at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, adding a screenshot of a news report about Irakli Azarov’s words.

In the second photo, Sudakov posted a picture of Irakli Azarov wearing the Ukraine national team kit and holding a glass of beer.

Ukraine defeated Georgia and retained its place in Division B of the Nations League