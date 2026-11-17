Ukraine's men's national football team retained its place in League B of the UEFA Nations League. This became known after the final match of the 2026/27 group stage, in which the "blue and yellows" hosted Georgia in Košice, Slovakia, reports UNN.

Details

As early as the 53rd second (!) of the game, Danylo Sikan capitalized on an opponent's mistake and put Ukraine ahead with a long-range shot. As it turned out, this goal became the fastest in the history of Ukraine's national team in official matches.

Despite the huge number of chances created by both teams, the spectators saw no more goals. 1–0, and Ukraine finished third in the group with seven points. Georgia, meanwhile, remained bottom and will play promotion/relegation playoffs in the spring to retain its place in League B against one of the teams that finish second in League C.

Northern Ireland won the group, settling for a draw in its final match against Hungary and reaching the elite division of the Nations League for the first time.

Recall

Ukraine's head coach Andrea Maldera said that he had not spoken with Ukrainian Association of Football President Andriy Shevchenko about a possible resignation following a series of defeats.

Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth Olympics