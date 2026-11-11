Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth Olympics

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
06:07 PM • 2382 views
Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth OlympicsPhotoVideo
05:19 PM • 8514 views
On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:47 PM • 12373 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers
04:05 PM • 16410 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished
02:43 PM • 21009 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 14833 views
Case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: Judge Chaplytskyi to again appeal to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar over lawyers’ conduct
02:06 PM • 12758 views
Moscow stated that it could conclude non-aggression pacts with NATO member states
01:57 PM • 13629 views
Yermak was allowed to travel throughout Ukraine during the investigation
01:48 PM • 12625 views
Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin
01:05 PM • 13343 views
"The path is narrowing": Reuters points to skepticism in the EU about Ukraine joining quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 11: there are fatalities and injuries in a number of regions, as well as power outagesVideoNovember 11, 08:55 AM • 6672 views
In the Kharkiv region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was directing strikes at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detainedNovember 11, 09:17 AM • 5120 views
Ukraine rejected a new U.S. proposal regarding the borders - TelegraphNovember 11, 09:41 AM • 7690 views
Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concludedNovember 11, 10:26 AM • 14740 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire01:01 PM • 16589 views
Publications
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers04:47 PM • 12375 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished04:05 PM • 16412 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto02:43 PM • 21011 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 52565 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 58774 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire01:01 PM • 16683 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 33949 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 30799 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 27592 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 28168 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
TikTok
The Guardian
Technology

Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2408 views

Ukraine's women's youth team made its debut at the Youth Olympics by defeating Venezuela 4:3 in the final. Marharyta Ruchka scored twice.

Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth Olympics
Photo: NOC

Ukraine’s girls’ futsal team won gold medals at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, defeating Venezuela in the final. UNN reports this, citing the National Olympic Committee and the Ukrainian Futsal Association. 

"Ukraine’s girls’ futsal team are champions of the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar," the National Olympic Committee said in a statement. 

The Ukrainian team: Adelina Vlasenko, Alina Hordiienko, Kira Hulenko, Evelina Zavhorodnia, Angelina Zaporozhets, Marharyta Ruchka, Polina Serykh, Oksana Shevchuk, Yeva Shchavinska, Valeriia Yukhंovets.

The match ended with a score of 4:3. The goals were scored by Marharyta Ruchka, who netted twice, while Yeva Shchavinska and Angelina Vlasenko each scored once. 

For the Ukrainian team, this was their debut appearance at the Youth Olympics. 

May this achievement become the start of a great career for every player and inspire them to deliver new futsal victories as part of Ukraine’s national team 

the Ukrainian Futsal Association wrote. 

Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?10.11.26, 19:46 • 49315 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsOlympics
Dakar
National Olympic Committee
Venezuela
Ukraine