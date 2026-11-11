Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth Olympics

Photo: NOC

Ukraine’s girls’ futsal team won gold medals at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, defeating Venezuela in the final. UNN reports this, citing the National Olympic Committee and the Ukrainian Futsal Association.

"Ukraine’s girls’ futsal team are champions of the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar," the National Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The Ukrainian team: Adelina Vlasenko, Alina Hordiienko, Kira Hulenko, Evelina Zavhorodnia, Angelina Zaporozhets, Marharyta Ruchka, Polina Serykh, Oksana Shevchuk, Yeva Shchavinska, Valeriia Yukhंovets.

The match ended with a score of 4:3. The goals were scored by Marharyta Ruchka, who netted twice, while Yeva Shchavinska and Angelina Vlasenko each scored once.

For the Ukrainian team, this was their debut appearance at the Youth Olympics.

May this achievement become the start of a great career for every player and inspire them to deliver new futsal victories as part of Ukraine’s national team the Ukrainian Futsal Association wrote.

Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?