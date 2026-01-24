$43.170.01
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In Kyiv, police explosives experts neutralized an unexploded warhead of an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched by the Russians. Fragments of the missile with a half-ton warhead posed a threat near residential buildings and a gas station in the Dnipro district.

Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missile
Photo: Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

In Kyiv, police explosives experts neutralized the unexploded warhead of a ballistic missile that the Russians launched at the capital overnight. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

As noted by the police, fragments of an Iskander-M missile with a warhead weighing about half a ton were located near residential buildings and a gas station in the Dniprovskyi district and posed a great threat.

Specialists, together with State Emergency Service sappers, rendered the munition safe and, with the help of special equipment, removed it for further neutralization at a training ground.

- stated the capital's police.

Recall

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24.

Kyivvodokanal also restored water supply in the left-bank part of the capital after the night Russian attack on January 24.

Later, Klitschko announced that as of the evening of January 24, 3,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remained without heating after the enemy's attack on the capital last night.

As of the evening of January 24, energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv after the Russian shelling.

At the same time, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko stated that Ukraine is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
