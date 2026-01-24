Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missile

Photo: Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

In Kyiv, police explosives experts neutralized the unexploded warhead of a ballistic missile that the Russians launched at the capital overnight. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

As noted by the police, fragments of an Iskander-M missile with a warhead weighing about half a ton were located near residential buildings and a gas station in the Dniprovskyi district and posed a great threat.

Specialists, together with State Emergency Service sappers, rendered the munition safe and, with the help of special equipment, removed it for further neutralization at a training ground. - stated the capital's police.

Recall

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24.

Kyivvodokanal also restored water supply in the left-bank part of the capital after the night Russian attack on January 24.

Later, Klitschko announced that as of the evening of January 24, 3,300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remained without heating after the enemy's attack on the capital last night.

As of the evening of January 24, energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv after the Russian shelling.

At the same time, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko stated that Ukraine is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.