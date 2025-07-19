$41.870.00
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 48205 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 159936 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 87708 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 83280 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 85805 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 74271 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 58527 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56720 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 208480 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110120 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Russia launched over 300 drones and 30 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelenskyy reacted and showed the consequences of the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 1352 views

President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's night attack with over 300 drones and 30 missiles on Ukraine. 10 regions were affected, there is one dead and injured, infrastructure was damaged.

Russia launched over 300 drones and 30 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelenskyy reacted and showed the consequences of the Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 300 attack drones and over 30 missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, reacting to another Russian strike, UNN writes.

Tonight, our soldiers from various units repelled another Russian attack. More than 300 attack drones and over 30 missiles of various types were used against our cities. The destruction of targets is currently ongoing: there are still drones in the air

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, rescue operations are underway after the attack.

"Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr regions were affected. In Sumy, critical infrastructure was damaged - several thousand families were left without electricity. Combined strikes were carried out on Shostka. In Odesa, a residential building was damaged. Six people were injured, including a child. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the family and friends. Missiles and drones hit Pavlohrad. A residential building and important infrastructure were damaged," the President said.

According to him, all services are currently working and helping everywhere it is necessary, restoring places and helping people after the attack.

"I thank all leaders who understand how important it is to promptly implement our agreements. Joint production of weapons, investments in drone production in Ukraine, including interceptor drones, provision of air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as the possibility of their production here in Ukraine - all this saves lives and is needed by Ukraine right now," Zelenskyy emphasized.

One person died, others were injured as a result of the attack on Odesa19.07.25, 02:26 • 3658 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Shostka
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Pavlohrad
Odesa
Sumy
