Russia launched over 300 drones and 30 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelenskyy reacted and showed the consequences of the Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 300 attack drones and over 30 missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, reacting to another Russian strike, UNN writes.

Tonight, our soldiers from various units repelled another Russian attack. More than 300 attack drones and over 30 missiles of various types were used against our cities. The destruction of targets is currently ongoing: there are still drones in the air - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, rescue operations are underway after the attack.

"Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr regions were affected. In Sumy, critical infrastructure was damaged - several thousand families were left without electricity. Combined strikes were carried out on Shostka. In Odesa, a residential building was damaged. Six people were injured, including a child. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the family and friends. Missiles and drones hit Pavlohrad. A residential building and important infrastructure were damaged," the President said.

According to him, all services are currently working and helping everywhere it is necessary, restoring places and helping people after the attack.

"I thank all leaders who understand how important it is to promptly implement our agreements. Joint production of weapons, investments in drone production in Ukraine, including interceptor drones, provision of air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as the possibility of their production here in Ukraine - all this saves lives and is needed by Ukraine right now," Zelenskyy emphasized.

One person died, others were injured as a result of the attack on Odesa