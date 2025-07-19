One person died, others were injured as a result of the attack on Odesa

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on the night of Saturday, July 19, at least one person died and three more were injured. This was reported by Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

The death of one person has been confirmed so far - Hennadiy Trukhanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, Oleh Kiper reported at least three injured.

"The elimination of the consequences of the massive enemy attack is ongoing," he added.

All relevant services are working on site.

On the night of July 19, Odesa was attacked by more than two dozen enemy attack drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building, and rescuers carried out an operation to evacuate residents.