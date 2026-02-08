Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal

Today, an additional 9 MW of capacity is expected to be launched in Kyiv. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

The situation with electricity supply remains difficult. Energy workers continue to restore facilities damaged by Russia on the night of February 7. The damage is significant. We are working on comprehensive solutions, including the launch of additional generation capacities. Work is progressing according to the defined schedules. In particular, today we expect the launch of an additional 9 MW of capacity in Kyiv - Shmyhal said after a meeting of the Headquarters on eliminating the consequences of the emergency situation in the energy sector.

In addition, according to the minister, today also records the largest daily volume of electricity imports — this helped us to maintain the system after massive Russian attacks and reduce the deficit.

Together with the Ministry of Development, we continue to work on attracting equipment from partners and distributing it from our hubs. In total, since the beginning of the invasion, we have received 27 thousand tons of humanitarian aid. Of these, 25.1 thousand tons have already been distributed to the regions - Shmyhal said.

According to him, over the past two weeks, 17 humanitarian cargoes from 11 partners from Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Canada, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Germany, Austria, Lithuania, and Italy have arrived at the warehouses of the Ministry of Energy's hubs. During the same period, 774 generators and 40 units of block-modular boiler houses, cogeneration units, boilers, and other equipment were shipped to the regions. We expect the arrival of another 798 generators, 117 transformers, and 120 boilers and cogeneration units.

