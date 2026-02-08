Ukraine has created a reserve of mobile energy equipment for communities: who received the first deliveries

Ukraine has established and begun to fill the National Fund for the Reserve of Mobile and Modular Energy Equipment. The fund's goal is to create a state reserve that will allow for the prompt provision of mobile energy equipment to communities in case of urgent need, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Development.

We are creating a systemic tool that allows us to quickly respond to the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Almost 40 trucks with mobile energy equipment have been purchased at the expense of the National Reserve. The first deliveries have already gone to where they are most needed today. We must support communities where backup power is critically necessary to ensure heat, water, and electricity. - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Development, Oleksiy Kuleba.

Four cogeneration units, each with a capacity of 2.3 MW, have arrived in Kyiv. The total cost of the equipment is UAH 241.8 million. Also, as part of filling the fund, high-capacity generators with a total volume of over 100 MW have already been contracted. The first units of such equipment have already been delivered to Kyiv.

Kharkiv will receive three cogeneration units, each with a capacity of 4.3 MW, with a total value of UAH 304.3 million.

The Ministry of Development added that in the near future, the units will be installed at critical infrastructure facilities where the need for backup power is paramount. They will provide additional capacity for reconnection and stable operation of facilities affected by Russian shelling, and will also ensure the provision of basic services to the population.

The creation of the National Fund for the Reserve of Mobile and Modular Energy Equipment is part of the state's comprehensive work to strengthen the energy resilience of communities and prepare for responding to possible crisis situations. To this end, the Government decided to allocate 2.56 billion hryvnias for the purchase of equipment, the agency summarized.

