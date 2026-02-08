$43.140.00
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
10:00 AM • 6168 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
08:45 AM • 3066 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
08:35 AM • 3388 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 21405 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 35218 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 33891 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 38790 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
February 7, 10:00 AM • 30807 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
February 7, 06:00 AM • 28452 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine has created a reserve of mobile energy equipment for communities: who received the first deliveries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The National Fund for Mobile and Modular Energy Equipment Reserve has started operating in Ukraine to provide prompt assistance to communities. Four cogeneration units have already arrived in Kyiv, and Kharkiv will receive three.

Ukraine has created a reserve of mobile energy equipment for communities: who received the first deliveries

Ukraine has established and begun to fill the National Fund for the Reserve of Mobile and Modular Energy Equipment. The fund's goal is to create a state reserve that will allow for the prompt provision of mobile energy equipment to communities in case of urgent need, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Development.

We are creating a systemic tool that allows us to quickly respond to the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Almost 40 trucks with mobile energy equipment have been purchased at the expense of the National Reserve. The first deliveries have already gone to where they are most needed today. We must support communities where backup power is critically necessary to ensure heat, water, and electricity.

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Development, Oleksiy Kuleba.

Four cogeneration units, each with a capacity of 2.3 MW, have arrived in Kyiv. The total cost of the equipment is UAH 241.8 million. Also, as part of filling the fund, high-capacity generators with a total volume of over 100 MW have already been contracted. The first units of such equipment have already been delivered to Kyiv.

Kharkiv will receive three cogeneration units, each with a capacity of 4.3 MW, with a total value of UAH 304.3 million.

Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attacked

The Ministry of Development added that in the near future, the units will be installed at critical infrastructure facilities where the need for backup power is paramount. They will provide additional capacity for reconnection and stable operation of facilities affected by Russian shelling, and will also ensure the provision of basic services to the population.

The creation of the National Fund for the Reserve of Mobile and Modular Energy Equipment is part of the state's comprehensive work to strengthen the energy resilience of communities and prepare for responding to possible crisis situations. To this end, the Government decided to allocate 2.56 billion hryvnias for the purchase of equipment, the agency summarized.

ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on Ukraine

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Technology
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv