ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on Ukraine

Russia used a temporary "moratorium" on strikes against energy infrastructure to accumulate drones and missiles for devastating strikes against Ukraine on the night of February 2-3 and February 6-7. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that the Kremlin tried to present Russia's observance of the moratorium on short strikes against energy infrastructure as an indicator of Russia's interest in good-faith negotiations.

The fact that Russia carried out two series of strikes with over 400 projectiles within six days after the end of the moratorium on energy strikes demonstrates the Kremlin's determination to maximize the suffering of Ukrainian civilians and its unwillingness to de-escalate the war or seriously advance US-initiated peace talks. Instead, Russia used the moratorium to its advantage, maximizing damage to Ukraine's crumbling energy grid during winter - ISW notes.

They assess that "Russia's increasingly large-scale strike packages continue to underscore the critical importance of Western assistance in strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities, both through American Patriot air defense systems, which can effectively counter Russian ballistic missiles, and other forms of air defense to create a diversified, well-equipped air defense system."

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

