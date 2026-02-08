ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on Ukraine

$43.140.00
February 7, 08:45 PM • 10579 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 17335 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 20303 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 25759 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 22967 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 25004 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 36314 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 48006 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 43440 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32491 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026February 7, 09:21 PM • 9488 views
Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed uponPhotoFebruary 7, 09:42 PM • 7050 views
In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forcesVideoFebruary 7, 10:34 PM • 6760 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS03:22 AM • 6026 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - AP04:30 AM • 5802 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 29418 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 50629 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 45121 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 46816 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 60479 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 16314 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 30620 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 32813 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 41732 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 44836 views
ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

According to analysts, Russia used a temporary "moratorium" on strikes against energy targets to accumulate drones and missiles. After that, it launched devastating attacks on Ukraine.

ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on Ukraine

Russia used a temporary "moratorium" on strikes against energy infrastructure to accumulate drones and missiles for devastating strikes against Ukraine on the night of February 2-3 and February 6-7. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that the Kremlin tried to present Russia's observance of the moratorium on short strikes against energy infrastructure as an indicator of Russia's interest in good-faith negotiations.

The fact that Russia carried out two series of strikes with over 400 projectiles within six days after the end of the moratorium on energy strikes demonstrates the Kremlin's determination to maximize the suffering of Ukrainian civilians and its unwillingness to de-escalate the war or seriously advance US-initiated peace talks. Instead, Russia used the moratorium to its advantage, maximizing damage to Ukraine's crumbling energy grid during winter

- ISW notes.

They assess that "Russia's increasingly large-scale strike packages continue to underscore the critical importance of Western assistance in strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities, both through American Patriot air defense systems, which can effectively counter Russian ballistic missiles, and other forms of air defense to create a diversified, well-equipped air defense system."

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmed07.02.26, 12:53 • 7838 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Institute for the Study of War
United States