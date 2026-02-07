Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmed

The United States has proposed that Ukraine and Russia refrain from striking energy facilities. Ukraine supports the initiative, while Russia has not yet confirmed. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian media report, according to UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the United States proposed that Ukraine and Russia support an energy de-escalation initiative. He emphasized that Ukraine confirmed the proposal.

Russia has not yet. They usually go to Russia and then convey the answer - the President noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine lasted from Sunday to Sunday and Putin kept his word.