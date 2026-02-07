$43.140.00
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11334 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 25341 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 39568 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 34594 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 29148 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 38006 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15501 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 37551 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18535 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The US has proposed an energy de-escalation initiative to Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has confirmed the proposal, Russia has not yet responded.

Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmed

The United States has proposed that Ukraine and Russia refrain from striking energy facilities. Ukraine supports the initiative, while Russia has not yet confirmed. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian media report, according to UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the United States proposed that Ukraine and Russia support an energy de-escalation initiative. He emphasized that Ukraine confirmed the proposal.

Russia has not yet. They usually go to Russia and then convey the answer

- the President noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine lasted from Sunday to Sunday and Putin kept his word.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine