February 22, 12:48 AM
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 26399 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 24089 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 41205 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 38378 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 36702 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 35355 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28432 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24931 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28736 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22 - one person killed, 8 rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

As a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on February 22, one person was killed, and 8 people, including a child, were rescued. Destruction and fires were recorded in the Obukhiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Bucha, and Fastiv districts of the region.

Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22 - one person killed, 8 rescued
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22, one person died, 8 people were rescued, including a child. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Destruction and fires were recorded in Obukhiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Bucha and Fastiv districts of the region.

In the village of Putrivka, Fastiv district, 8 people were rescued from under the rubble, including a child. Unfortunately, one person died during transportation to the hospital. Five injured people were hospitalized in medical facilities

- reported the State Emergency Service.

In addition, during the elimination of the consequences of the shelling in the residential sector of the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a man was rescued. The Ukrainian service of Radio Svoboda published a video of the consequences of the strike.

Recall

Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22, the house of People's Deputy, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov was damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
Brovary Raion
Radio Liberty
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada