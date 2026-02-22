Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22 - one person killed, 8 rescued

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22, one person died, 8 people were rescued, including a child. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Destruction and fires were recorded in Obukhiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Bucha and Fastiv districts of the region.

In the village of Putrivka, Fastiv district, 8 people were rescued from under the rubble, including a child. Unfortunately, one person died during transportation to the hospital. Five injured people were hospitalized in medical facilities - reported the State Emergency Service.

In addition, during the elimination of the consequences of the shelling in the residential sector of the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a man was rescued. The Ukrainian service of Radio Svoboda published a video of the consequences of the strike.

Recall

Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22, the house of People's Deputy, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov was damaged.