The number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people after the explosions on February 22

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As a result of the explosions in Lviv on the night of February 22, the number of injured increased to 24 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Today, around 00:30, a report was received on the 102 emergency line about a break-in at a store on Danylyshyna Street. After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. Later, when the second crew arrived, another one went off - the police said.

Later, law enforcement officers published the name of their deceased colleague. She was 23-year-old Viktoria Shpylka.

The girl from Volyn, who later moved to Kherson with her parents. She chose the path of serving people - she graduated from Lviv State University of Internal Affairs and joined the patrol police. Last autumn she got married. Her husband is also a patrol officer. They served together, dreamed, and built their future together - the post says.

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".