February 22, 12:48 AM • 14541 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 25144 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 23124 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 39979 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 37094 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 36355 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 35070 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28320 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24847 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28601 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people after the explosions on February 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

In Lviv, on the night of February 22, the number of injured increased to 24 people. The identity of the deceased police officer became known.

The number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people after the explosions on February 22
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As a result of the explosions in Lviv on the night of February 22, the number of injured increased to 24 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Today, around 00:30, a report was received on the 102 emergency line about a break-in at a store on Danylyshyna Street. After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. Later, when the second crew arrived, another one went off

- the police said.

Later, law enforcement officers published the name of their deceased colleague. She was 23-year-old Viktoria Shpylka.

The girl from Volyn, who later moved to Kherson with her parents. She chose the path of serving people - she graduated from Lviv State University of Internal Affairs and joined the patrol police. Last autumn she got married. Her husband is also a patrol officer. They served together, dreamed, and built their future together

- the post says.

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Lviv
Kherson