From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia

Until recently, war on EU territory seemed incredible, but by 2026, that feeling had completely disappeared. Russia ceased to be a "hypothetical threat" and became a factor in strategic planning for the entire European continent. The full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin's regular nuclear threats, attacks on critical infrastructure, sabotage, cyberattacks, and the appearance of drones over EU countries — all this forced Europe to return to issues of defense, mobilization, resilience, and war.

The situation is fueled by US President Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland, which have caused concern among allies. That is why Europe is considering creating a new alliance without the US, using a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine as a basis.

It is becoming obvious that in the event of a final "breaking of pots" between Europe and America, the continent must independently think about its own security. Given Trump's new approach to foreign policy, Russia will certainly want to take advantage of this. It is not a fact that this will be a direct military conflict, but being ready for it is a matter of Europe's survival.

How European countries are preparing for a potential war with Russia

Norway. The country has officially begun preparing citizens for possible property confiscation. The country's military leadership considers civilian assets an integral part of the defense strategy.

On Monday, January 19, thousands of Norwegians received letters from the military stating that in the event of war, their homes, cars, boats, and equipment could be confiscated. This is reported by euronews.

The importance of preparing for crisis and war situations has increased significantly in recent years. Requisition aims to ensure that in wartime, the armed forces have access to the resources necessary to defend the country - said Anders Jernberg, head of the military logistics organization, in this statement.

The letters have no practical effect in peacetime, other than to inform owners of the possibility of their belongings being transferred to the military in the event of a conflict

Norway is in the most serious security situation since World War II. Our society must be prepared for security crises and, in the worst case, for war. We are undertaking a large-scale build-up of military and civilian readiness - added Anders Jernberg.

Germany. Berlin has completed the development of a confidential 1200-page document that transforms the country into Europe's main military hub. This is stated on the Bundeswehr website.

Transit of 800,000 troops: The plan details routes for transferring NATO troops from North Sea ports (Netherlands, Belgium) to the eastern flank via German autobahns and railways.

Infrastructure investments: 166 billion euros allocated by 2029 for the modernization of dual-use bridges and railways.

Role of business: Separate brochures for businesses instruct companies on how to ensure autonomy (generators, water supplies) and protect critical facilities from sabotage.

The operational plan was created in accordance with the collective defense strategy of NATO allies and takes into account the threats that have emerged since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine. It aims not only to directly prepare for conflict, but also to prevent it through the ability to quickly mobilize forces, coordinate decisions, and act effectively in crisis situations.

The document is not an independent "war plan against Russia," but is integrated into the overall NATO defense system, where Germany acts as a logistics center and a key link" for deploying and supporting allied forces in the event of escalation.

Poland: The state has become the absolute leader of NATO in terms of rearmament, preparing for a conflict that, according to Polish intelligence, could occur as early as 2027.

Budget: In 2025–2026, defense spending reached a record 4.7% of GDP (about $48 billion). According to Reuters, not only budget amounts are growing, but also real defense programs: Poland is signing large contracts for anti-missile systems and radar equipment, strengthening air defense, developing its own defense lines, and integrating into broader EU and NATO programs to increase defense capabilities.

"Eastern Shield": A large-scale program for building fortifications on the border with Russia and Belarus (pillboxes, minefields, anti-tank ditches).

Baltic States. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are building the Baltic Defense Line - a system designed to delay the enemy until the main NATO forces arrive.

Estonia has begun installing the first of 600 concrete bunkers on the border. The program is planned until the end of 2027, writes ERR News

Lithuania is creating a multi-layered defense 50 km from the border, including "dragon's teeth" and bridges that can be quickly blown up, as reported by West Point (The Baltic Defense Line Analysis).

In December 2025, the Saeima of Latvia approved the budget for 2026, which became an all-time high. Defense spending reached 4.91% of GDP (over 2.16 billion euros). This is one of the highest indicators in the world. The Ministry of Defense of Latvia reports that over 50% of these funds are directed directly to combat capabilities: the purchase of HIMARS, IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems, and armored vehicles.

Scandinavian countries. Sweden and Finland have focused on the readiness of each individual family. Brochures for the population: in 2024–2025, millions of citizens received updated guides "In Case of Crisis or War." They detail: water supplies, a list of products, and how to act during alarm signals.

In 2026, Sweden finally abandoned the remnants of its neutrality policy, allocating 2.8% of GDP to defense (an additional $2.9 billion), writes Breaking Defense. This decision is due to "multidimensional threats from Moscow," which include not only military activity in the Baltic, but also constant cyber sabotage. Sweden's main focus is on the concept of "Total Defense," where the involvement of every citizen is mandatory. In January 2026, the government announced a further expansion of the national civil service, and over 8,000 young people were called up for compulsory military service. In addition, Sweden is integrating its air force into a joint NATO network, enhancing long-range strike capabilities and purchasing modern air defense systems and missile artillery.

Finland, having the longest border with the Russian Federation, has focused on physical obstacles and societal readiness. By 2026, the country will complete the construction of a 200-kilometer fence on its eastern border, which is now equipped with intelligent surveillance systems to detect drones and sabotage groups, reports The Guardian. In addition to military exercises (such as the transfer of 15,000 soldiers to the border), Finland is experiencing a boom in civilian training: the women's organization Nasta conducts shooting and survival courses, for which queues are booked months in advance.

Is Europe ready for war?

Despite the fact that the war in Ukraine and the escalation of geopolitical threats have finally changed Europe's strategic landscape, not all countries on the continent have equally realized the scale of the potential danger or taken appropriate measures for their own defense. Some states are significantly increasing security spending, deepening cooperation with NATO, and even restoring elements of military training and mobilization, but overall, Europe's reaction seems insufficient to deter modern challenges.

At the same time, the most active in this area are precisely those countries that either directly experienced aggression from Russia in the past, or were historically under its domination. Poland, the Baltic states, and Scandinavia are actively increasing defense budgets, strengthening armies, and preparing civilian structures for crisis situations. Such behavior is explained not only by geographical proximity to a potential conflict, but also by historical memory of invasion, occupation, or threats to sovereignty.

However, even in the center of Europe - in countries that are formally the heart of the EU and NATO - the perception of military danger remains heterogeneous and sometimes contradictory. If, on the one hand, government circles in Berlin support military service reform that should strengthen the Bundeswehr, then on the other hand, thousands of students and young people take to the streets in protest, accusing politicians of excessive militarization and expressing unwillingness to participate in military service or war in the future. In December 2025, school strikes and demonstrations against the new military service system took place in over 90 cities in Germany, from Berlin to Munich, with slogans "No forced service".

This reaction is largely due to a generational gap and differences in risk assessment: young people are more focused on social issues, education, and well-being than on foreign policy threats, and often perceive proposals for military reform as disproportionate or unfair. Surveys also show that support for general military service sharply declines among young people, while general society shows a somewhat different balance of opinions.

It is precisely because of such contradictory sentiments in society that it is important to comprehensively explain to citizens why changes in the defense sector are needed. If society does not understand the logic of security, does not realize the threats, or has misconceptions about modern wars and deterrence mechanisms, then reforms risk remaining nominal or causing even greater resistance. This challenge is especially relevant in Western and Central European countries, where the events of the war in the East of the continent are perceived as something distant or hypothetical.

The example of Germany clearly demonstrates that the lack of clear communication and the inability to explain the importance of defense reforms can lead to waves of public protest, even if the reforms themselves make strategic sense in the context of NATO's collective security and potential threats from the Russian Federation.

Thus, for effective preparation for new forms of conflict, Europe needs not only to build up its defense muscles, but also to work with public opinion to ensure broad public support. Without this, the risk of turning defense initiatives into a source of internal disputes will increase, weakening the potential for continental solidarity in the face of the challenges of the century.