Zelenskyy discussed the consequences of Russian strikes and defense potential with the President of Finland
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The leaders discussed the diplomatic situation, the consequences of Russian strikes, and Ukraine's defense and recovery potential.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. They discussed options for further meetings and negotiations, as well as the consequences of Russian strikes and Ukraine's defense and recovery potential, UNN reports.
I spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. As always, we had a thorough discussion about the diplomatic situation – all available opportunities in negotiations, as well as the general political circumstances between Europe and America.
According to the President of Ukraine, "it is very important that we do not lose our common ground and work together for results that are needed not just by one person, but by all of us in the Euro-Atlantic region."
The leaders also discussed options for further meetings and negotiations.
I informed Alex about the consequences of Russian strikes and our potential for defense and recovery. Thank you for all your support!
Finnish President Stubb: Russia occupied less than 1% of Ukraine in 1000 days of war, war goals not achieved22.12.25, 12:00 • 3563 views