Zelenskyy discussed the consequences of Russian strikes and defense potential with the President of Finland

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 5556 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 10470 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 17045 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 17341 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 22004 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31384 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48274 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35852 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34008 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60547 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Popular news
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explainedJanuary 13, 06:39 AM • 5828 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 7184 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 19766 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 22539 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 5646 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 17041 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 22651 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60544 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 55170 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 60677 views
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 1200 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 45029 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39433 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44559 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46323 views
Zelenskyy discussed the consequences of Russian strikes and defense potential with the President of Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The leaders discussed the diplomatic situation, the consequences of Russian strikes, and Ukraine's defense and recovery potential.

Zelenskyy discussed the consequences of Russian strikes and defense potential with the President of Finland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. They discussed options for further meetings and negotiations, as well as the consequences of Russian strikes and Ukraine's defense and recovery potential, UNN reports.

I spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. As always, we had a thorough discussion about the diplomatic situation – all available opportunities in negotiations, as well as the general political circumstances between Europe and America.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President of Ukraine, "it is very important that we do not lose our common ground and work together for results that are needed not just by one person, but by all of us in the Euro-Atlantic region."

The leaders also discussed options for further meetings and negotiations.

I informed Alex about the consequences of Russian strikes and our potential for defense and recovery. Thank you for all your support!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

