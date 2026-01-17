Russian expelled from Estonia due to national security threat

The Estonian Security Police (KaPo) has expelled Russian citizen David Arutyunyan, who posed a threat to national security. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

KaPo, together with the police, expelled Russian citizen and serviceman Arutyunyan from Estonia for security reasons and imposed a ban on his entry into Schengen countries. - the report says.

It is noted that Arutyunyan, who had a long-term residence permit in Estonia, disseminated Russian propaganda historical narratives. On his Facebook page, he also conveyed greetings to his fellow servicemen from the Rosgvardiya, glorifying Russian military units as "peacekeepers."

"Arutyunyan voluntarily joined the Russian army and is a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces in reserve. He identifies himself with a unit of the aggressor state's army and is convinced that Russia is conducting a 'special military operation' in Ukraine," KaPo emphasized.

The Police and Border Guard Board had previously punished Arutyunyan for displaying Russian military uniforms and disseminating symbols associated with war crimes.

