12:49 PM • 5474 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 10195 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 13297 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 24768 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 35545 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 32696 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 45419 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27481 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42354 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35302 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Russian expelled from Estonia due to national security threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Estonia has expelled Russian citizen David Arutyunyan due to a national security threat. He spread Russian propaganda and was a reserve serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian expelled from Estonia due to national security threat

The Estonian Security Police (KaPo) has expelled Russian citizen David Arutyunyan, who posed a threat to national security. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

KaPo, together with the police, expelled Russian citizen and serviceman Arutyunyan from Estonia for security reasons and imposed a ban on his entry into Schengen countries.

- the report says.

It is noted that Arutyunyan, who had a long-term residence permit in Estonia, disseminated Russian propaganda historical narratives. On his Facebook page, he also conveyed greetings to his fellow servicemen from the Rosgvardiya, glorifying Russian military units as "peacekeepers."

"Arutyunyan voluntarily joined the Russian army and is a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces in reserve. He identifies himself with a unit of the aggressor state's army and is convinced that Russia is conducting a 'special military operation' in Ukraine," KaPo emphasized. 

The Police and Border Guard Board had previously punished Arutyunyan for displaying Russian military uniforms and disseminating symbols associated with war crimes.

Estonia banned 261 Russian militants from entering the country for participating in the war against Ukraine12.01.26, 12:38 • 4210 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Estonia
Ukraine