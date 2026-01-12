Estonia banned 261 Russian militants from entering the country for participating in the war against Ukraine

Estonia has imposed an entry ban on 261 individuals who participated in the war against Ukraine on Russia's side. This was reported by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on social network X, writes UNN.

Estonia has imposed an entry ban on the first 261 Russian militants who participated in the aggressive war against Ukraine – and this is just the beginning. Hundreds of thousands of fighters from the aggressor state have participated in this brutal war, committing atrocities and spreading violence. There is no place for them in Estonia and in the Schengen area - emphasized the head of the Estonian foreign policy department.

According to Tsahkna, Estonia will continue to work to "keep the doors closed for former Russian combatants."

He also called on other countries to take similar steps.

Recall

In December, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže announced an entry ban for 14 Russian citizens. This decision was made ahead of the Luge World Cup stage in Sigulda, to which the International Federation allowed "neutral athletes" from Russia to participate.

