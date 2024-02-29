$41.340.03
EU Foreign and Defense Ministers to meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine and Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26747 views

European defense and foreign ministers will meet in Paris to further discuss support for Ukraine and protect Moldova from Russian destabilization.

EU Foreign and Defense Ministers to meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine and Moldova

European defense and foreign ministers will meet in Paris in the coming days to discuss further support for Ukraine and Moldova, French Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Christophe Lemoine said on Thursday, UNN reports citing Reuters. 

Details

The meeting may take place on March 7. It was scheduled after the European leaders' conference on Ukraine earlier this week.

Reportedly, European states will discuss further concrete measures for Ukraine and how to protect countries destabilized by Russia, in particular Moldova

"Moldova is facing more and more aggressive attempts to destabilize it. And the situation in Transnistria is being monitored very closely," Lemoine said.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron said at a conference of European leaders that although there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out in order to prevent Russia from winning the war.

Such comments provoked a wave of statements from Western countries. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saidthat the Alliance has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine.

Countries in the eastern part of the EU, such as the Czech Republic and Poland , have statedthat they are not considering sending troops to Ukraine. 

Prime Minister of Sweden, which is about to join NATO, Ulf Kristersson saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine, as proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, "is not relevant now." Italy and Spain also spoke out.

The United States will not send troops to Ukraine, even for non-combat missions.

The United Kingdom is not planning a major military deployment in Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

