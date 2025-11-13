$42.040.02
Audit and verification of procurements: Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive solution for all state-owned companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Yulia Svyrydenko announced the preparation of a comprehensive solution for all state-owned companies, including energy companies. The government will also allocate UAH 1 billion to eliminate the consequences of shelling in frontline regions.

Audit and verification of procurements: Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive solution for all state-owned companies

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the preparation of a comprehensive solution for all state-owned companies, including energy companies, UNN reports.

We are preparing a comprehensive solution for all state-owned companies, including energy companies. We are conducting an audit and have instructed supervisory boards to check the state of operations, especially regarding procurement.

- Svyrydenko said.

Let's add

According to her, repair work is ongoing 24/7 – at Ukrenergo substations and generation facilities.

We are launching additional backup power sources. We are maintaining hourly outage schedules, but thanks to joint efforts, we are reducing their duration.

- added the Prime Minister.

In addition, according to her, today the Government will allocate UAH 1 billion for the elimination of the consequences of shelling in the most affected frontline regions – these are 93 communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Funding will be directed to five areas: construction and arrangement of shelters, additional protection of key equipment, emergency rescue operations, repair of engineering networks, and creation of fuel reserves.

- she summarized.

Recall

Earlier, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation on November 10 to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. He previously held the position of Minister of Energy.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrenergo
Kherson Oblast
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine