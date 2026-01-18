Almost 58,000 people are working to restore Ukraine's energy system - Zelenskyy

Almost 58,000 people are working practically around the clock, and only in repair crews on power grids and generation facilities, and on heating networks. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, UNN reports.

Today, all day – reports from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal. Restoration work continues after Russian strikes. Every night, unfortunately, there are new hits. The main target for Russia remains our energy sector. Almost 58,000 people are working practically around the clock, and only in repair crews on power grids and generation facilities, and on heating networks. Resources of Ukrzaliznytsia and other state companies are involved - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, for Kyiv, where the situation is very difficult, an additional 50 brigades from all over the country have been involved.

There are still houses without heating, and for them, practically for each house, the necessary equipment and necessary brigades are sent manually. It is also difficult in the Kyiv region, especially in the northern part of the region, and also in the Boryspil district - added the President.

According to Zelenskyy, also in the border and frontline regions, where repairs of networks and facilities are complicated due to practically constant shelling, constant strikes. Kharkiv, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Dnipro region, Zaporizhzhia – special attention to these regions. There was a lot of work in Poltava region and Odesa to stabilize the situation in the energy sector.

I want to thank all the brigades that are working, energy companies, everyone, both state and private, all heads of cities and communities who are really with their people and really helping us - summarized the Head of State.

