All-night and morning alert: Russia attacked western and central Ukraine - what is known about the consequences

On the night of October 14, Russia attacked, among others, Ukraine’s western and central regions. Air-raid alerts sounded throughout the night and in the morning. Five people are known to have been injured in Rivne region. Three more were injured in Khmelnytskyi region, where the railway was also attacked. The same happened in Vinnytsia region. In Ternopil, transport infrastructure was also hit. UNN reports this, citing data from local authorities.

Rivne region

There was an air-raid alert throughout the night and morning today in Rivne region. Unfortunately, we have consequences. Residential infrastructure was directly hit. In addition, two enterprises have been damaged since the night—enterprises in the agro-industrial sector. (...) Five people were injured; one of them is in moderate condition with multiple trauma and was pulled from under the rubble. Everyone is alive. - said Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval on social media on October 14.

According to him, "consultations are underway regarding whether to switch to remote learning."

Khmelnytskyi region

"The enemy continues to attack Khmelnytskyi region. Over the past day, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 13 Russian drones," Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin wrote on social media.

Falling debris caused a petrol station to catch fire. Two people sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized. Their condition is satisfactory. A truck was also damaged. In the regional center, the Russian attack caused fires in two residential buildings. One person suffered an acute stress reaction - Tiurin reported.

According to him, the fires have been extinguished.

Russia attacked the railway in five regions, more than 100 trains are delayed

"According to information from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, railway infrastructure facilities were attacked in the region. Fires also broke out on the premises of enterprises in Khmelnytskyi and Shepetivka districts. One fire has already been extinguished, while firefighting operations at the other are ongoing," the head of the regional administration said.

In addition, according to him, a fence belonging to a private household and a metal container on the premises of one of the enterprises were damaged.

The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in Khmelnytskyi

Ternopil region

This night, Ternopil region was once again attacked by enemy UAVs. At 11:44 p.m., a hit on a transport infrastructure facility was recorded within the city of Ternopil. The relevant services promptly arrived at the scene. The fire was extinguished by State Emergency Service units within two hours of the strike. There were no casualties. People who were near the site of the strike moved to shelters after the air-raid alert was announced. The facility was damaged - Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh said on social media.

According to him, specialists are determining the extent of the damage and the losses caused.

Vinnytsia region

This night, as a result of an enemy strike, a railway infrastructure facility in Zhmerynka district sustained significant damage. A large-scale fire broke out. Operations at the site were complicated by repeated threats of UAV and ballistic missile strikes. Because of the danger, rescuers had to suspend efforts to deal with the aftermath and resume work after the all-clear. All fire hotspots have now been extinguished. There are no dead or injured. - Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna wrote on social media.

A downed enemy drone crashed near Lviv; there are casualties

Lviv region

Lviv region came under attack the day before.

"According to updated information, during the air-raid alert, which lasted from 3:04 p.m. to 3:31 p.m., an enemy drone partially destroyed two residential buildings and a garage as it fell in Malehiv. It destroyed three cars. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. Wishing a speedy recovery to the three injured people," Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi said on social media.

At night, "not a single drone reached the city," the city’s mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported after midnight.

Volyn region

"Tonight in Lutsk, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot as a result of an enemy UAV strike. The fire started at around 2 a.m. Rescuers extinguished the fire at 4:38," Lutsk City Council Secretary and acting mayor of Lutsk Andrii Razumovskyi reported on social media on Wednesday.

Russian drone struck an oil depot in Lutsk, causing a fire, acting mayor says

Kyiv and the region

"Four people killed, 25 injured — the aftermath of the enemy's evening and morning attacks on Kyiv," the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said.

"The aftermath is still being dealt with in three districts of the capital," the State Emergency Service said.

Part of Kyiv under emergency power cuts after Russia's ballistic missile attack

"The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones and used ballistic weapons at night. Civilian facilities, energy infrastructure, people's homes, warehouse and industrial premises, and retail establishments came under attack. One person was injured in the Kyiv region over the past day," Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on social media.

According to him, "a total of 22 facilities were damaged":

19 facilities were damaged in Bucha district: warehouse, non-residential and industrial premises, three cars, infrastructure facilities, a private household, and retail establishments;

an infrastructure facility was damaged in Obukhiv district;

a preschool educational institution and a private household were damaged in Boryspil district.

Russia attacked all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants — Koretskyi