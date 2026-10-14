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Russia attacked the railway in five regions, more than 100 trains are delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

As a result of the overnight strikes, railway infrastructure was damaged in five regions. There were no casualties; more than 100 trains are delayed.

Russia attacked the railway in five regions, more than 100 trains are delayed

Russia launched strikes on the railway in five regions of Ukraine during the night of October 14. Material losses are substantial. This was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of the joint-stock company "Ukrzaliznytsia," on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Another night of intense strikes on railway facilities. The enemy is trying to destroy everything it can reach: locomotive and carriage depots, repair enterprises, railway stations and terminals, not to mention rolling stock. This night, a massive wave of strikes on the railway covered the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions

- Pertsovskyi wrote.

According to the head of UZ, "they knocked out the power supply, our specialists restored it immediately, blocked key routes because of oversized vehicles—we organized alternatives and ensured passage."

"The key thing is that everyone was warned in advance, evacuated clearly and safely, and made it through the night without injuries or loss of life," he said.

"Material losses are substantial; we have been working on restoration since the morning," Pertsovskyi noted.

According to him, "the capital's railway hub was halted by a ballistic threat; now the trains that had been held back for security reasons are departing one after another." 

How many trains are delayed

According to the Ukrzaliznytsia service providing information on delays to long-distance trains, more than 100 trains are delayed en route. The longest delay is for train 93/94 Kharkiv–Chełm (+8:30).

Julia Shramko

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