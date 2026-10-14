Russia attacked all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants — Koretskyi

As a result of the overnight Russian attack, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were damaged. Energy workers and rescuers are working at the sites of the strikes. Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Energy workers and rescuers have been working at the sites of the overnight attack since early morning. Firefighting and debris removal are underway. Specialists have already begun priority restoration work at the attacked facilities. The targets of the Russian ballistic missiles were energy-system facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv and the region. In the capital, all three municipal CHP plants were attacked - the prime minister stated.

He also said that the enemy struck critically important facilities in the Kyiv region that supply power to the capital and central regions.

Unfortunately, the number of casualties after the evening strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv has increased: two people were killed and 25 injured. One more person was killed and another injured in the morning strike on the capital. I sincerely sympathize with the families and loved ones. Railway facilities were attacked in five regions. Thanks to the timely evacuation, no one was injured. Restoration work is ongoing. I thank the rescuers, police officers, medics and energy workers, as well as everyone involved in dealing with the aftermath and helping people - Serhii Koretskyi emphasized.

We remind you

In five districts of Kyiv, emergency power outages were introduced on the morning of October 14 following Russia’s ballistic missile attack on energy facilities in the capital region.